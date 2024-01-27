Instagram Model Gracie Bon Advocates for Bigger Airplane Seats

Instagram model, Gracie Bon, has sparked a conversation about inclusivity in air travel with her plea for bigger airplane seats. Gracie, celebrated for her voluptuous figure, has taken to Instagram to shed light on the discomfort faced by passengers with larger rear ends, emphasizing the need for wider and deeper seats.

Gracie Bon's Plea for Bigger Airline Seats

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Gracie details her struggle to fit into standard airplane seats. She points out that while legroom is not an issue for her, seat width and depth pose a serious challenge. Gracie argues that it is the responsibility of the airlines to ensure the comfort of all passengers, including 'big girls' like herself.

Reaction to Gracie's Call for Inclusive Seating

Gracie's call for more inclusive seating has received mixed reactions. Some critics suggest that her physique may be the result of a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), a cosmetic surgery procedure that enhances the buttocks through fat transfer. While the procedure does result in a fuller, lifted appearance, it also carries surgical risks. Despite the criticism, Gracie maintains her stance, showcasing her confidence and humor.

Airline Policies and the Push for Change

Current airline policies for overweight passengers vary, with some requiring the purchase of an additional seat for comfort and safety. However, Gracie's plea brings to light a need for greater inclusivity in airline seating arrangements. It serves as a reminder that airlines should prioritize the comfort of all passengers, regardless of their size.