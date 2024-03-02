Inspirational Achievers with Disabilities Honored at 22nd CavinKare Ability Awards

At the 22nd CavinKare Ability Awards, five exceptional individuals with disabilities were celebrated for their outstanding achievements and contributions to society. C.K. Ranganathan, chairman and managing director of CavinKare Private Limited, highlighted the importance of recognizing the incredible potential and perseverance of these achievers. The awards spotlighted individuals who have not only overcome personal challenges but have also strived to make significant impacts in their communities.

Recognition of Resilience and Contribution

Ketna L. Mehta received the CavinKare Ability Special Recognition Award for her efforts in aiding those with spinal cord injuries through the Nina Foundation, which she founded after her own experience with a paragliding accident in 1995. Vidhya Y.'s determination led her to establish Vision Empower to support visually impaired children in STEM education, earning her the CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence. Both women demonstrate remarkable resilience and dedication to helping others facing similar challenges.

Mastering Their Crafts Against Odds

The CavinKare Ability Mastery Awards were presented to Vinayana Khurana, Aishwarya T.V., and Chhonzin Angmo, each for their unique contributions in the face of disability. Khurana, a cerebral palsy fighter, has made her mark as an author, poet, and researcher. Aishwarya, despite losing her vision to a brain tumor, excelled as an artist, scriptwriter, and entrepreneur. Chhonzin Angmo, visually impaired, has scaled mountains and won medals, showcasing her indomitable spirit.

Encouraging a More Inclusive Society

Jayshree Raveendran, Founder and Executive Director of the Ability Foundation, emphasized the need for greater recognition of the talents and achievements of people with disabilities in India. The CavinKare Ability Awards serve as a reminder of the extraordinary potential within individuals who are often overlooked due to their physical challenges. By celebrating these stories of courage and determination, the awards inspire a more inclusive and supportive society.

The 22nd CavinKare Ability Awards not only honored remarkable individuals but also highlighted the importance of accessibility, inclusivity, and empowerment for all. Through their achievements, the awardees have broken barriers and changed perceptions, paving the way for future generations to follow in their footsteps. Their stories are a testament to the fact that with determination, support, and opportunity, every individual has the potential to excel and contribute meaningfully to society.