INSIS: A Global Quest to Enhance COVID-19 Vaccine Safety

The International Network of Special Immunization Services (INSIS) has been established to study very rare adverse events related to COVID-19 vaccines, with complications this scarce affecting less than 0.001% of the vaccinated populace. The operation of INSIS, co-headed by University of Alberta pediatric infectious disease professor Karina Top and Robert T. Chen, the scientific director of the Brighton Collaboration, is centered around understanding the causes of these rare reactions and identifying those most at risk.

Advertisment

Ensuring Vaccine Safety

The critical objective is prevention of such occurrences in the future, thus aiding vaccine manufacturers in developing safer vaccines. Given that vaccines are administered to healthy individuals for illness prevention, their safety holds paramount significance. INSIS, based at the University of Alberta, collaborates with a consortium of academic medical centers worldwide and has procured funding of up to US$15.3 million over four years from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to bolster this research.

CEPI's Role and Vision

Advertisment

CEPI envisages a future where new vaccines are developed within a span of 100 days to counter potential pandemics. Their $3.5 billion plan targets five areas of innovation necessary to accomplish this ambition, accelerating the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases, and ensuring access to these vaccines during outbreaks.

The Global INSIS Initiative

The International Vaccine Safety Network (INSIS), led by the University of Alberta, is a novel global initiative striving to discern causes and risk factors for adverse events. The network will employ advanced techniques to analyze human blood samples to detect how a vaccine could trigger an adverse event and gather an unprecedented amount of data globally. A team of researchers from institutions across seven countries is part of this initiative.

Pharmacovigilance: A Key to Safe Vaccination

Pharmacovigilance, the science of detecting, assessing, understanding, and preventing adverse effects or any other medication or vaccine-related problem, plays a crucial role in promoting the safe and effective use of medicines and vaccines. It has three core functions: case management, signal management, and benefit-risk management. Technological advancements like machine learning and artificial intelligence are gradually being introduced to improve these processes, thereby enhancing vaccine safety.