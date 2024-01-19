InSilico Medicine Uses AI to Discover Novel Anemia Treatment

In a breakthrough development, biotechnology pioneer InSilico Medicine has announced the successful discovery of a novel PHD inhibitor aimed at treating anemia, particularly that linked to chronic kidney disease (CKD). The seminal research, published in the reputable Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, is the result of leveraging their proprietary platform, Chemistry42, with its 40+ generative models for molecule generation.

AI Driving Drug Discovery

The cornerstone of InSilico's approach was a structure-based drug discovery (SBDD) strategy. They harnessed the power of artificial intelligence to prioritize a series of molecule candidates and optimize a hit compound. The resulting compound, fittingly named compound 15, exhibited a robust in vitro/in vivo ADMET profile, safety, and pharmacokinetics (PK) properties. Notably, it was successful in alleviating anemia in a rat disease model.

Implications for Anemia Treatment

CKD is a global health concern, affecting over 10% of the world's population. The development of this novel noncarboxylic acid molecule, therefore, holds great promise. Its superior permeability and PK profiles compared to existing market options could revolutionize treatment for anemia patients worldwide.

Blending Biology, Chemistry and AI

InSilico Medicine's unique approach combines biology, chemistry, and clinical trials analysis with advanced AI systems, including deep generative models and machine learning techniques. This blend of disciplines allows them to innovate in drug discovery for various diseases, with this recent breakthrough standing as testament to the potential of their methods.