Inside the Rising Trend of Vaping in Aotearoa: A Personal Journey

A 35-year-old man’s journey into the world of vaping, which began as a simple attempt to curb snacking during his commute, swiftly morphed into an addiction, illustrating the escalating trend of vaping, especially among the younger generation in Aotearoa. It not only highlights the magnetic appeal of diverse flavors and the convenience of vaping over traditional smoking, but also underscores the potential health implications, such as mood swings and fatigue during physical activities like rugby.

The Allure of Vaping

The protagonist in our story was drawn to vaping due to its relatively lower calorie content compared to alcoholic beverages. The availability of various flavors and the ease with which one could vape as opposed to dealing with the logistics of smoking were other key factors in his rapidly growing dependency. Despite these perceived benefits, he also acknowledged the negative health impacts, such as mood swings and increased fatigue during physical activities.

The Rising Trend Among Youth

The increase in vaping among young people is quite significant, with a 50% year-on-year increase in children experimenting with vaping. This trend is even more pronounced among current and ex-cigarette smokers. The report also reveals problematic occurrences of illegal sales of vapes, including to minors as young as 11, and attempts to conceal and smuggle these items. Trading standards officers are reporting an uptick in seizures of illegal vapes, demonstrating the severity of the situation.

Efforts to Combat the Vaping Trend

In response to the escalating issue, initiatives like Operation Vulcan have been launched with a focus on seizing illegal vapes. On the other hand, Louise Ross, a vaping expert, suggests that people turn to vaping for a mood lift without the downsides of alcohol. While this may be true, the negative health implications of vaping cannot be ignored.

The man’s struggle with vaping addiction led him to seek out new ways to quit, eventually finding success by associating the habit with a negative experience. His conclusion is that addressing dietary habits and replacing vaping with healthier alternatives like coffee is a more beneficial approach to manage his needs, providing a potential solution to this growing public health concern.