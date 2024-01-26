Inside London Clinic Where King Charles Is Undergoing Prostate Treatment

The London Clinic, nestled in the heart of Marylebone, holds an illustrious reputation as one of the UK's largest private hospitals. Its distinguished clientele includes royalty, political figures, and celebrities, making it a beacon of medical excellence and discretion. It is the healthcare provider for King Charles and Princess Kate.

A Royal Visit

The clinic has been brought into the royal limelight with the recent admission of King Charles for the treatment of a benign enlarged prostate. In a move that has sparked conversations about men's health, the King chose to make his condition public, encouraging men to be vigilant about prostate health. Alongside the King, Princess Kate was admitted for planned abdominal surgery, leading to the temporary suspension of her public engagements till Easter.

Legacy of Distinguished Patients

The clinic's legacy of royal patronage traces back to the likes of Prince Philip and Princess Margaret. However, its patient roll call extends beyond British royalty. US President John F. Kennedy and famed actress Elizabeth Taylor are among the international figures who sought treatment at the London Clinic. Intriguingly, former Prime Minister David Cameron's connection with the facility began at birth—he was born there.

The London Clinic prides itself on its 'good' rating from the Care Quality Commission and its state-of-the-art facilities. The cutting-edge technology at its disposal, such as the 3T MRI scanner, exemplifies its commitment to offer the best in healthcare. It also houses the 'Duchess of Devonshire Wing', a dedicated center for cancer treatment, symbolizing its specialized approach to patient care.