Health

Inquest Sheds Light on Cocaine-Linked Death of Kendal Man Following Fatal Fall

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
Inquest Sheds Light on Cocaine-Linked Death of Kendal Man Following Fatal Fall

In a heart-rending incident, Jacob Lewis Johnson, a 27-year-old Kendal man, succumbed to severe head injuries following a tragic fall from his third-floor flat. An inquest at the Cumbria Coroner’s Court revealed the presence of cocaine in his system at the time of his death. Affectionately known as Jake, his life was a constant struggle with mental health issues, including ADHD and borderline personality disorder, and a relentless battle against substance abuse, particularly cocaine.

The Man Behind the Tragedy

Jake had been residing with his grandparents in Kendal since the late 90s after his family relocated there. His mental health treatment records date back to 2021, showing no signs of underlying psychosis. Before the tragic incident, life seemed to paint a hopeful picture for him. He was employed and had recently found out about the impending arrival of his child with his partner, Lisa Simmonds. Despite his efforts to remain substance-free and actively engage with Recovery Steps Cumbria for drug counselling, the long-standing battle with addiction led to missed appointments, ultimately resulting in him being discharged.

A Series of Distressing Incidents

The inquest shed light on a series of disturbing incidents leading up to Jake’s untimely death. His struggles with paranoia and Acute Behavioural Disturbance led to a distressing encounter with the police and subsequent hospitalization. Post-hospital discharge, in a state of distress, Jake made another call to the police. Shortly after their arrival, he fell from his window, marking a tragic end to a life fraught with struggles.

Final Verdict

The coroner, Dr. Nicholas Shaw, concluded that Jake’s unfortunate death was a consequence of a lethal combination of cocaine misuse and Acute Behavioural Disturbance, compounded by the traumatic brain injury from the fall, and his existing mental health conditions. The court also acknowledged the birth of Jake and Ms. Simmonds’ child in August, a bittersweet reminder of a life lost too soon.

Health Mental Health Crisis
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

