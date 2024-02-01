Inquest Reveals Systemic Failures in Mental Health Services: A Tragic Suicide

In a chilling revelation, an inquest into the death of a 14-year-old girl, Tyann Lee, has shed light on the stark inadequacies of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) in Ballymun. Despite a history of self-harm and multiple emergency admissions to Tallaght University Hospital, Camhs determined that Tyann did not meet their criteria for care, leading up to her suicide in August 2018.

Systemic Failure to Provide Care

Having been in foster care since around the age of 9 and a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, Tyann had previously been under the care of Camhs in different areas. The decision to approach Camhs in Ballymun was primarily driven by the need to reduce her travel distance for psychiatric care. Her General Practitioner (GP) and other healthcare professionals believed she required Camhs services, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Representing Camhs in Ballymun, consultant psychiatrist Dr. Farzana Sadiq disagreed with the assessment, suggesting instead that Tyann needed long-term psycho-therapeutic interventions rather than Camhs. The inquest heard that Tyann had not been personally assessed by Camhs in Ballymun and, at the time of her death, was considered 'relatively stable.'

Tusla's Admission and Inquest Findings

Tusla, the child, and family agency, admitted to difficulties in providing consistent care due to Tyann's frequent moves between foster homes. The agency is now working on a policy to ensure vulnerable children in state care have access to mental health services. The coroner's jury returned a narrative verdict and issued recommendations for Camhs to reevaluate its criteria for patient transfers. The coroner will bring these recommendations to the attention of the relevant authorities.

A National Crisis

