Inquest Reveals Failings in Care of Annelise Sanderson, Calls for Improved Mental Health Support in Prisons

An inquest jury in Warrington has ruled that Annelise Sanderson, 18, died by suicide at HMP Styal in Cheshire on December 20. Her tragic death revealed severe shortcomings in her care while incarcerated. Sanderson, sentenced to 52 weeks for assaulting a paramedic, had a known history of alcohol and drug issues and exhibited symptoms of mental distress. Despite these clear signs, her mental health care was abruptly ended just days before her untimely end. Although the jury identified serious failings, they acknowledged the steps taken to improve prison procedures following Sanderson's death.

Failed by the System

Despite initially appearing to adjust to her new surroundings, Sanderson's mental health care was terminated, leaving her unsupported in a challenging environment. The termination of her care came just days before her death, a move that has drawn severe criticism from her family and the public. They argue that Sanderson's mental health issues were treated as misconduct rather than a serious, life-threatening condition, leading to inadequate support and, ultimately, her death.

Recognition of Systemic Failures and Subsequent Improvements

The coroner described Sanderson's death as a tragic loss and recognized the introduction of new processes and enhancements to existing ones within the prison system. These changes were introduced to prevent similar incidents in the future, demonstrating that Sanderson's death has had a significant impact on prison procedures. The jury's acknowledgment of these improvements signals a shift towards better care for inmates with mental health issues.

A Plea for Better Treatment of Mental Health Issues in Prisons

Sanderson's family and the charity Inquest highlighted the urgent need for a reevaluation of the treatment of prisoners with mental health issues. Sanderson's case raises serious questions about the suitability of prison for individuals struggling with mental health conditions. Particularly noteworthy is that Sanderson was the youngest person to die in a women's prison in two decades, and HMP Styal has seen a record number of deaths. The pressing concern is whether prisons are equipped to handle inmates with severe mental health conditions, and if not, what alternatives should be considered.