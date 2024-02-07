INOVIO's CEO to Spotlight DNA Medicines at Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

Biotechnology company INOVIO, renowned for its pioneering DNA medicines for the prevention and treatment of various diseases, announced its participation in the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference. The company's President and CEO, Dr. Jacqueline Shea, is set to deliver a presentation at the event scheduled for February 14, 2024, at 12:40 PM ET. The conference format will feature an intimate fireside chat.

Unveiling INOVIO's Advancements

Alongside Dr. Shea's noteworthy presentation, INOVIO's management team will engage in one-on-one meetings with registered investors, further showcasing the company's commitment to transparency and stakeholder communication. The company's strategic emphasis on developing and commercializing DNA medicines for HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, positions it at the forefront of biotechnological advancements.

Access to the Event

Interested stakeholders and industry enthusiasts can access a webcast of the presentation on the INOVIO Investor Relations Events page. A replay will be available for 90 days post-presentation, extending the opportunity for those unable to attend the live event. This move reflects INOVIO's commitment to accessibility and openness, extending the reach of their groundbreaking research and development to a global audience.

INOVIO: A Pioneer in DNA Medicines

INOVIO's DNA medicines are innovative therapeutic interventions that instruct the body to generate its own therapeutic proteins to fight diseases. The company's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the biotechnology field is evident in its continued efforts towards addressing major health challenges. As a leader in its field, INOVIO's presentation at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference is a testament to their dedication to advancing the health industry through cutting-edge biotechnology.