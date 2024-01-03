INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment

Biotechnology firm INOVIO has declared its plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) for INO-3107, a potential remedy for Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP), to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the latter half of 2024. The company’s announcement follows a thorough initial consultation with the FDA, where the two parties deliberated on the crucial aspects of the data package necessary for the application under the accelerated approval program.

Pushing Boundaries with INO-3107

INO-3107, if approved, would be the first DNA medicine available to RRP patients in the United States and would mark INOVIO’s first approved product. The drug has already been granted Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy status by the FDA, indicating its potential to address a significant unmet medical need. The company’s CEO, Jacqueline Shea, expressed the firm’s intention to finalize the BLA submission within the specified timeline and seek a Priority Review designation from the FDA.

Advancing Commercial Plans

Simultaneously with the regulatory submission process, INOVIO is developing its commercial strategies, aiming to be equipped for a potential market launch of INO-3107 in 2025. The company’s proactivity reflects its commitment to ensure that, if approved, INO-3107 can be made accessible to patients as swiftly as possible.

Confirmatory Trial in Sight

In addition to the BLA submission, INOVIO also plans to initiate a confirmatory trial before the submission, designed to further substantiate INO-3107’s efficacy and safety. This reiterates INOVIO’s dedication to providing solutions that are both effective and safe for patients, underpinning their approach to advancing biotechnology solutions.