en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 am EST
INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment

Biotechnology firm INOVIO has declared its plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) for INO-3107, a potential remedy for Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP), to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the latter half of 2024. The company’s announcement follows a thorough initial consultation with the FDA, where the two parties deliberated on the crucial aspects of the data package necessary for the application under the accelerated approval program.

Pushing Boundaries with INO-3107

INO-3107, if approved, would be the first DNA medicine available to RRP patients in the United States and would mark INOVIO’s first approved product. The drug has already been granted Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy status by the FDA, indicating its potential to address a significant unmet medical need. The company’s CEO, Jacqueline Shea, expressed the firm’s intention to finalize the BLA submission within the specified timeline and seek a Priority Review designation from the FDA.

Advancing Commercial Plans

Simultaneously with the regulatory submission process, INOVIO is developing its commercial strategies, aiming to be equipped for a potential market launch of INO-3107 in 2025. The company’s proactivity reflects its commitment to ensure that, if approved, INO-3107 can be made accessible to patients as swiftly as possible.

Confirmatory Trial in Sight

In addition to the BLA submission, INOVIO also plans to initiate a confirmatory trial before the submission, designed to further substantiate INO-3107’s efficacy and safety. This reiterates INOVIO’s dedication to providing solutions that are both effective and safe for patients, underpinning their approach to advancing biotechnology solutions.

0
Health Science & Technology United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

WHO Europe's Initiative to Strengthen Health Systems: A Focus on Leadership, Workforce Management, and Financing

By Justice Nwafor

Soph With Love: Promoting Authenticity and Body Positivity on Instagram

By BNN Correspondents

Cheshire West and Chester Council to Review New Housing Assistance Policy

By Wojciech Zylm

2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and ...
@Food · 2 mins
2024 Wedding Food and Drink Trends: Personalization, Storytelling, and ...
heart comment 0
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers

By Waqas Arain

CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children

By BNN Correspondents

The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children
Chapel’s Cove Polar Dip: A Leap of Faith for Mental Health

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Chapel's Cove Polar Dip: A Leap of Faith for Mental Health
FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis
33 seconds
Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis
FHA Faces Backlash Over Demolition Plans in Zhidu Village
55 seconds
FHA Faces Backlash Over Demolition Plans in Zhidu Village
Football Finance Under Scrutiny: The Case for Stronger Regulation
1 min
Football Finance Under Scrutiny: The Case for Stronger Regulation
WHO Europe's Initiative to Strengthen Health Systems: A Focus on Leadership, Workforce Management, and Financing
1 min
WHO Europe's Initiative to Strengthen Health Systems: A Focus on Leadership, Workforce Management, and Financing
Indian Farmers Threaten Legal Action Over Obstruction of Canal Modernisation
2 mins
Indian Farmers Threaten Legal Action Over Obstruction of Canal Modernisation
Soph With Love: Promoting Authenticity and Body Positivity on Instagram
2 mins
Soph With Love: Promoting Authenticity and Body Positivity on Instagram
Gilles Grimandi: A Tale of Triumph, Regret, and the Arsenal Journey
2 mins
Gilles Grimandi: A Tale of Triumph, Regret, and the Arsenal Journey
Bonzi Wells: From Ball State to NBA - A Journey of Tenacity and Triumph
2 mins
Bonzi Wells: From Ball State to NBA - A Journey of Tenacity and Triumph
Cheshire West and Chester Council to Review New Housing Assistance Policy
2 mins
Cheshire West and Chester Council to Review New Housing Assistance Policy
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
4 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app