Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) is exploring the potential of a novel procedure for type 2 diabetes patients known as endoscopic duodenal mucosal resurfacing (EDMR). This process involves the deployment of heat to eliminate the lining of the duodenum, a section of the small intestine, with the expectation of it regenerating. The objective is to improve insulin sensitivity in patients. Currently, Nice calls for further research into the procedure’s efficacy and safety, with a consultation open for comments on the draft guidance until January 31, 2024.

Understanding Type 2 Diabetes and the Duodenum’s Role

Type 2 diabetes is a condition where the body either fails to produce sufficient insulin, or the insulin produced is not utilized effectively, leading to insulin resistance. The duodenum plays a crucial role in the body’s insulin sensitivity and blood glucose control. In this context, the EDMR procedure’s potential to enhance insulin sensitivity by modifying the duodenum is of interest.

Process of Endoscopic Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing

The EDMR procedure employs a tube with a camera to navigate to the duodenum. A balloon catheter is then used to expand its lining. Heat is then applied to obliterate the lining, inducing the growth of a potentially less insulin-resistant new lining. However, the procedure’s effectiveness and safety are still under evaluation.

Current Evidence and the Need for Further Research

One randomized controlled trial showed a notable reduction in HbA1c levels, indicators of average blood sugar, in a European subgroup when compared to a sham procedure. However, these results were not replicated in the overall trial group or in a Brazilian subgroup. Hence, Nice has called for more comprehensive research to establish the procedure’s efficacy and safety. The final guidance is expected to be published on May 10, 2024.

The Prevalence of Diabetes in the UK

According to recent analysis by Diabetes UK, approximately 4.3 million people in the UK are living with diabetes, with an estimated 850,000 cases undiagnosed. The current treatments for type 2 diabetes primarily focus on lifestyle modifications and medications. The potential for EDMR to provide a new treatment pathway is thus significant.