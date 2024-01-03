en English
Health

Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
Innovative Type 2 Diabetes Procedure Under Scrutiny by Nice

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) is exploring the potential of a novel procedure for type 2 diabetes patients known as endoscopic duodenal mucosal resurfacing (EDMR). This process involves the deployment of heat to eliminate the lining of the duodenum, a section of the small intestine, with the expectation of it regenerating. The objective is to improve insulin sensitivity in patients. Currently, Nice calls for further research into the procedure’s efficacy and safety, with a consultation open for comments on the draft guidance until January 31, 2024.

Understanding Type 2 Diabetes and the Duodenum’s Role

Type 2 diabetes is a condition where the body either fails to produce sufficient insulin, or the insulin produced is not utilized effectively, leading to insulin resistance. The duodenum plays a crucial role in the body’s insulin sensitivity and blood glucose control. In this context, the EDMR procedure’s potential to enhance insulin sensitivity by modifying the duodenum is of interest.

Process of Endoscopic Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing

The EDMR procedure employs a tube with a camera to navigate to the duodenum. A balloon catheter is then used to expand its lining. Heat is then applied to obliterate the lining, inducing the growth of a potentially less insulin-resistant new lining. However, the procedure’s effectiveness and safety are still under evaluation.

Current Evidence and the Need for Further Research

One randomized controlled trial showed a notable reduction in HbA1c levels, indicators of average blood sugar, in a European subgroup when compared to a sham procedure. However, these results were not replicated in the overall trial group or in a Brazilian subgroup. Hence, Nice has called for more comprehensive research to establish the procedure’s efficacy and safety. The final guidance is expected to be published on May 10, 2024.

The Prevalence of Diabetes in the UK

According to recent analysis by Diabetes UK, approximately 4.3 million people in the UK are living with diabetes, with an estimated 850,000 cases undiagnosed. The current treatments for type 2 diabetes primarily focus on lifestyle modifications and medications. The potential for EDMR to provide a new treatment pathway is thus significant.

Health Science & Technology United Kingdom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

