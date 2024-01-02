en English
Health

Innovative Tags for IV Lines: A Step Towards Reducing Medication Errors

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Innovative Tags for IV Lines: A Step Towards Reducing Medication Errors

Renowned physician Dr. David Friedman, inspired by his early experiences in South Africa’s Johannesburg General Hospital, has come up with an innovative solution aimed at reducing medication errors in healthcare facilities.

Dr. Friedman, who once spearheaded the bone marrow transplant unit at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, identified a critical risk area in the healthcare sector – the potential for confusion with unlabeled intravenous (IV) lines.

Recognizing the gravity of this issue, which can lead to serious health complications, Dr. Friedman and his wife, Elizabeth, conceptualized a simple yet effective system of tagging IV lines.

Color-Coded Solution to a Persistent Problem

The couple developed tags to label IV lines with easily distinguishable shapes, colors, icons, and haptics. This system, inspired by the color-coded drug regime at Johannesburg General Hospital, aids medical professionals in identifying the contents of each IV line, thereby minimizing the risk of medication errors. To bring this innovative solution to the market, the Friedmans founded Safen Medical.

Safen Medical and SigmaPro: A Partnership for Patient Safety

The tags are manufactured by SigmaPro in Fort Worth, marking a significant step in addressing patient safety concerns. The Safen medical tags are currently available on a trial basis in U.S hospitals.

With an ambitious plan to market these tags more broadly, the company aims to contribute significantly to reducing medication errors, a persistent and dangerous issue within healthcare.

Improving Patient Safety: A Matter of Urgency

Studies have shown that medical errors, including those involving incorrect medications, are a significant problem, leading to an estimated 250,000 deaths per year in the U.S. alone.

By making it easier for medical professionals to identify the correct medication for each patient, the innovative tags developed by Dr. Friedman and his team at Safen Medical could play a crucial role in bringing down these alarming figures and improving patient safety across the nation.

Health United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

