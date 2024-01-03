Innovative Sensory Garden for Autistic Individuals Nears Completion in Greenstead

In an enchanting corner of Greenstead, a new sensory garden is blossoming, designed with the unique needs of individuals with autism in mind. This compelling project, located in Laburnum Grove, Colchester, is the brainchild of Colchester Borough Homes’ repairs manager, Mark Derwin, and has been steadily taking shape over recent months.

A Collaborative Effort

The garden is not the work of a single person or organization. Instead, it is the fruit of a collective endeavor. The project has seen significant contributions from ACL Essex’s Abberton Rural, a group that has been instrumental in transforming the space into a haven for those on the autism spectrum. The process has been likened to a ‘DIY SOS-style makeover,’ an analogy that captures the spirit of teamwork and determination that has driven the project.

A Sanctuary for Autistic Individuals

Once completed, the garden will offer a rich tapestry of sensory activities. From the tactile experience of stripped lawns to the visual delight of vibrant flowers and herbs, each element of the garden has been carefully chosen to provide a stimulating and comforting environment for autistic individuals. Built benches and seating areas invite contemplation and connection, allowing visitors to engage with the garden at their own pace and in their own way.

Potential and Ambition

Mark Derwin, inspired by the work of Abberton Rural, sees the garden as more than just a physical space. He views it as an ‘incredible environment’ that, with its year-round appeal, can offer benefits well beyond its borders. The project also signifies a broader ambition to extend similar facilities to other areas in Greenstead. With the backing of local councilor Tim Young, the goal is to create a network of sensory gardens that can continually enrich the lives of the community’s children.