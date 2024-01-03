en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Innovative Sensory Garden for Autistic Individuals Nears Completion in Greenstead

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Innovative Sensory Garden for Autistic Individuals Nears Completion in Greenstead

In an enchanting corner of Greenstead, a new sensory garden is blossoming, designed with the unique needs of individuals with autism in mind. This compelling project, located in Laburnum Grove, Colchester, is the brainchild of Colchester Borough Homes’ repairs manager, Mark Derwin, and has been steadily taking shape over recent months.

A Collaborative Effort

The garden is not the work of a single person or organization. Instead, it is the fruit of a collective endeavor. The project has seen significant contributions from ACL Essex’s Abberton Rural, a group that has been instrumental in transforming the space into a haven for those on the autism spectrum. The process has been likened to a ‘DIY SOS-style makeover,’ an analogy that captures the spirit of teamwork and determination that has driven the project.

A Sanctuary for Autistic Individuals

Once completed, the garden will offer a rich tapestry of sensory activities. From the tactile experience of stripped lawns to the visual delight of vibrant flowers and herbs, each element of the garden has been carefully chosen to provide a stimulating and comforting environment for autistic individuals. Built benches and seating areas invite contemplation and connection, allowing visitors to engage with the garden at their own pace and in their own way.

Potential and Ambition

Mark Derwin, inspired by the work of Abberton Rural, sees the garden as more than just a physical space. He views it as an ‘incredible environment’ that, with its year-round appeal, can offer benefits well beyond its borders. The project also signifies a broader ambition to extend similar facilities to other areas in Greenstead. With the backing of local councilor Tim Young, the goal is to create a network of sensory gardens that can continually enrich the lives of the community’s children.

0
Education Health Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

President Ali of Guyana Champions Sports as a Tool for Societal Transformation

By Salman Khan

Justice Joseph Guillory II Advocates for Community-Based Juvenile Justice

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Echo PTO Reinstates Santa Shop Initiative: A Lesson in Giving and Money Management

By BNN Correspondents

Mayank Kumar's Career Guidance: Navigating the Science and Tech Sector Beyond Traditional Paths

By BNN Correspondents

IAF Announces Registration for Agniveervayu Intake 1/2025 ...
@Education · 4 mins
IAF Announces Registration for Agniveervayu Intake 1/2025 ...
heart comment 0
SGEF Chairman N Suresh Reddy Meets US Vice President Kamala Harris

By Dil Bar Irshad

SGEF Chairman N Suresh Reddy Meets US Vice President Kamala Harris
Lakhimpur Girls’ College Announces Staff Recruitment

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lakhimpur Girls' College Announces Staff Recruitment
Coursera Predicts Top 10 Tech Skills for 2024: A Glimpse into the Future

By BNN Correspondents

Coursera Predicts Top 10 Tech Skills for 2024: A Glimpse into the Future
Honoring Distinguished Coloradans: Beacons of Hope for 2024

By Shivani Chauhan

Honoring Distinguished Coloradans: Beacons of Hope for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
President Ali of Guyana Champions Sports as a Tool for Societal Transformation
2 mins
President Ali of Guyana Champions Sports as a Tool for Societal Transformation
Former DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam Passes Away: A Dynamic Political Journey Remembered
2 mins
Former DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam Passes Away: A Dynamic Political Journey Remembered
Nepali Congress Leaders Dissatisfied with Government's Performance, Cabinet Reshuffle Possible
2 mins
Nepali Congress Leaders Dissatisfied with Government's Performance, Cabinet Reshuffle Possible
Burkina Faso's Stallions Gear Up for AFCON 2023: A Closer Look at Strategy and Key Players
3 mins
Burkina Faso's Stallions Gear Up for AFCON 2023: A Closer Look at Strategy and Key Players
Ex-Naval Official's Public Threat to South African President Stirs Political Waters
3 mins
Ex-Naval Official's Public Threat to South African President Stirs Political Waters
Emerging Irish Football Talents Ready To Impact National Team
3 mins
Emerging Irish Football Talents Ready To Impact National Team
Mona McSharry: Rising From Turmoil to Triumph Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics
3 mins
Mona McSharry: Rising From Turmoil to Triumph Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics
California Legislature Convenes: AI and State Budget in Focus
4 mins
California Legislature Convenes: AI and State Budget in Focus
Nepal: A Monarch's Rising Popularity and a Republic's Waning Trust
4 mins
Nepal: A Monarch's Rising Popularity and a Republic's Waning Trust
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app