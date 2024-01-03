en English
Health

Innovative Method Boosts Therapeutic Antibody Delivery Across the Blood-Brain Barrier

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
Medical researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have made a remarkable discovery that holds promise for the effective treatment of brain diseases. They have developed an innovative method to enhance the delivery of therapeutic antibodies, such as trastuzumab, across the blood-brain barrier. This break-through could herald a new era in the treatment of brain disorders.

Revolutionizing Antibody Delivery

The research team modified the FDA-approved antibody trastuzumab using the biodegradable polymer poly 2-methacryloyloxyethyl phosphorylcholine (PMPC). This modification was executed at the hinge and near hinge regions of the antibody, thus creating variants with different chain lengths of PMPC. The findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology, revealed that these modifications did not alter the antibody’s capacity to bind to its antigen target or its medical functionality.

Preserving Medical Functionality

The modified antibodies retained their ability to eliminate HER2+ breast cancer cells through antibody-dependent cell death. This highlights the fact that the alterations did not compromise the medical effectiveness of the antibodies. This could be a game-changer in the field of antibody therapeutics as it opens up new possibilities for the treatment of diseases.

Improved Brain Penetration

Experiments showed that PMPC conjugation enhanced the transport of trastuzumab across the blood-brain barrier via transcytosis, a process where cells shuttle substances across their cytoplasm. The PMPC-modified trastuzumab exhibited superior brain penetration in a mouse model and did not induce neurotoxicity, adverse effects in the liver, or disrupt the blood-brain barrier.

The researchers believe that this methodology could repurpose current antibody therapeutics and inspire the design of innovative antibodies for the treatment of brain diseases. The research was funded by National Institutes of Health grants, an O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB Pre-R01 award, and a National Science Foundation grant.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

