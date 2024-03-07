Innovative Knee Replacement Solutions Surge: Ortho Development and Salona Global's Latest Offerings

With knee replacement demand skyrocketing due to rising arthritis cases, industry leaders Ortho Development and Salona Global unveil groundbreaking products. In November 2023, Ortho Development expanded its Balanced Knee implant range with the BKS Uni system, designed for simpler surgeries and bone preservation. Concurrently, Salona Global introduced a portable knee treatment device, developed with NASA technology, offering revolutionary care for knee replacement and injury patients.

Revolutionizing Knee Replacement Technology

Ortho Development's BKS Uni system marks a significant advancement in partial knee replacement, facilitating intraoperative adjustments for precise arthritis treatment. Its introduction leverages the clinical heritage of the Balanced Knee System, promising enhanced surgical outcomes. Salona Global's SpaceTek Knee Device, on the other hand, brings space-age technology to earth, offering a mobile solution for post-surgery and injury rehabilitation, based on the renowned Biodex S4 isokinetic machine's capabilities.

Global Market Impact and Forecast

The knee replacement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2031, driven by technological innovations and an increasing arthritis prevalence. These new offerings from Ortho Development and Salona Global are set to catalyze market growth, addressing unmet needs in knee treatment and surgery. The market's expansion is further supported by Smith+Nephew plc's introduction of the Cori digital tensioner for robotic knee surgery in April 2023, enhancing ligament tensioning accuracy.

Looking Ahead: Knee Replacement Innovations

As the global knee replacement market evolves, the focus on advanced, patient-friendly solutions intensifies. Ortho Development and Salona Global's latest products represent a leap forward in surgical precision and rehabilitation efficiency. With continued investment in R&D, the future of knee replacement surgery and care looks promising, offering hope for millions suffering from knee-related ailments.