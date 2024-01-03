en English
Health

Innovative Insulin Bottle Protector and Cooler – A Game-Changer in Medical Equipment

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
Innovative Insulin Bottle Protector and Cooler – A Game-Changer in Medical Equipment

Grace C., a resident of Fort Washington, MD, has brought innovation to the medical equipment market with her invention, the Insulin Bottle Protector and Cooler. This product is a novel solution addressing the need for secure and cool storage for insulin bottles during travel – a pressing concern for individuals with diabetes who lead active lifestyles.

Design and Functionality

The Insulin Bottle Protector and Cooler is crafted from neoprene and rubber, materials known for their insulating properties. The design encloses an ice pack within the interior, which can be activated through wetting and freezing. This feature ensures the insulin remains cool for up to 2.5 hours. For the added security of the contents, the device is made secure with a hook and loop fastener flap.

Addressing a Growing Demand

Worldwide, there has been a steady increase in the number of individuals diagnosed with diabetes. This rise has generated a demand for travel-friendly insulin storage solutions. The market currently offers a variety of products, such as insulated bags and coolers. However, the Insulin Bottle Protector and Cooler brings an innovative approach, combining security and cooling functionality into one compact design.

Licensing and Patenting Process

Grace has filed for a Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for her invention. To assist in selling or licensing the product, she has joined forces with InventionHome – a leading invention licensing firm. InventionHome aids inventors with patenting, marketing, and licensing their inventions. Their operating goal is to license or wholesale client inventions. Companies interested in the Insulin Bottle Protector and Cooler are encouraged to reach out to InventionHome.

0
Health United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

