Health

Innovative Breakthrough: Genetically Engineered Stem Cells to Evade Immune Rejection

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
Innovative Breakthrough: Genetically Engineered Stem Cells to Evade Immune Rejection

Researchers at the University of Arizona Health Sciences have made a landmark advancement in regenerative medicine. They have genetically engineered pluripotent stem cells to successfully evade immune system rejection, providing a promising trajectory for stem cell-based therapies. These therapies could reestablish tissues lost to diseases such as Type 1 diabetes or macular degeneration.

Revolutionizing Stem Cell Therapy

Under the guidance of principal investigator Deepta Bhattacharya, PhD, the research team employed CRISPR-Cas9 technology to target and eliminate specific genes linked to immune rejection. This approach contrasts sharply with previous research, which often scrutinized aspects of the immune system in isolation. Instead, this study tested the modified cells within a complete immune system.

Successful Integration without Rejection

The genetically modified stem cells were successfully integrated into mice with fully functioning immune systems without rejection. This remarkable achievement implies the potential for future applications in human healthcare, without the necessity for lifelong immune suppression.

Future Applications and Clinical Trials

The team is planning to test these stem cells in disease models, with a particular focus on Type 1 diabetes. Additionally, Dr. Bhattacharya’s startup, Clade Therapeutics, has licensed the technology. The company is actively working towards developing a cellular platform for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, with clinical trials expected to commence by the end of the year.

Engineering Human Pluripotent Stem Cell Lines to Evade Xenogeneic Transplantation Barriers, the study that documents this groundbreaking work, signifies a breakthrough in regenerative medicine. It offers hope for more effective, enduring treatments and a promising future where diseases like Type 1 diabetes and macular degeneration could become things of the past.

Health Science & Technology
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

