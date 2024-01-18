en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Innovation in the Modern Sleep Industry: Emphasizing Quality Sleep and Well-being

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Innovation in the Modern Sleep Industry: Emphasizing Quality Sleep and Well-being

In today’s fast-paced world, the modern sleep industry has undergone significant innovation, with a marked emphasis on quality sleep for overall well-being. Industry leaders have shared their insights on creating bedroom sanctuaries that facilitate deep, restorative sleep.

Integration of Comfort and Technology

According to Prakhar Singh from the Relax Company, innovative products, such as orthopedic pillows and aroma diffusers, are redefining the sleep experience. He suggests that this integration of comfort and technology represents a new era of prioritizing holistic well-being.

Balancing Environmental Factors for Quality Sleep

Priyanka Salot from The Sleep Company emphasizes the importance of balancing environmental factors. She advocates for a digital detox, disciplined sleep schedules, and temperature control. Moreover, she recommends mattresses and pillows that support proper posture and alignment.

Practical Tips for a Peaceful Sleep Environment

Anand Nichani from Magniflex India shares practical tips for a peaceful sleep environment. He recommends keeping the room clutter-free, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, and engaging in pre-sleep rituals like reading or mindfulness. These practices highlight the intrinsic connection between restful sleep and a healthier, more balanced life.

The article concludes by encouraging individuals to incorporate these sleep hygiene practices. By doing so, they can transform their bedrooms into sanctuaries dedicated to quality rest and overall well-being.

0
Health Lifestyle Science & Technology
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Public Outcry Against Obstetric Violence: Protest in Sremska Mitrovica
In a public outcry against obstetric violence, a demonstration erupted in front of the City Assembly in Sremska Mitrovica on Saturday. The protest was sparked by the heart-wrenching testimony of Marica Mihajlovic’s family, who alleged that their newborn’s death was a direct consequence of a doctor’s negligent and violent conduct during childbirth. The accused doctor
Public Outcry Against Obstetric Violence: Protest in Sremska Mitrovica
Bovine Colostrum: A Natural Boost for Immune System and Gut Health
21 mins ago
Bovine Colostrum: A Natural Boost for Immune System and Gut Health
Mountain Rescue Teams Deployed in Northumberland Amid Montane Spine Race
21 mins ago
Mountain Rescue Teams Deployed in Northumberland Amid Montane Spine Race
Chattanooga Buzz: Ice-Skating, Ron White Show, and New Year's Resolution Insights
5 mins ago
Chattanooga Buzz: Ice-Skating, Ron White Show, and New Year's Resolution Insights
BNP Leader Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain to Receive Advanced Treatment in Singapore Amidst Health Deterioration
11 mins ago
BNP Leader Dr. Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain to Receive Advanced Treatment in Singapore Amidst Health Deterioration
Oxfordshire's D2A Programme: A New Paradigm in Patient Recovery
21 mins ago
Oxfordshire's D2A Programme: A New Paradigm in Patient Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Basketball Roundup: Troy Falls to Greenville, Tippecanoe and Lehman Clinch Victories
27 seconds
High School Basketball Roundup: Troy Falls to Greenville, Tippecanoe and Lehman Clinch Victories
Sri Lanka's Economic Reforms and Law & Order: A Deep Dive with Sagala Ratnayaka
29 seconds
Sri Lanka's Economic Reforms and Law & Order: A Deep Dive with Sagala Ratnayaka
Kiptoo and Kasait Triumph at AK Inter-regional Prisons Cross Country Championships
56 seconds
Kiptoo and Kasait Triumph at AK Inter-regional Prisons Cross Country Championships
Public Outcry Against Obstetric Violence: Protest in Sremska Mitrovica
1 min
Public Outcry Against Obstetric Violence: Protest in Sremska Mitrovica
Football Fan Rescued from Train Toilet En Route to Saints' Record-Breaking Game
1 min
Football Fan Rescued from Train Toilet En Route to Saints' Record-Breaking Game
Drake's $700,000 Bet on UFC 297: Renewing the 'Drake Curse' Debate
1 min
Drake's $700,000 Bet on UFC 297: Renewing the 'Drake Curse' Debate
Porsche's Formula 1 Entry: A Possibility Rife with Implications
2 mins
Porsche's Formula 1 Entry: A Possibility Rife with Implications
Yemen's House of Representatives Backs Al-Houthi, Denounces US Actions
2 mins
Yemen's House of Representatives Backs Al-Houthi, Denounces US Actions
Law Students Challenge Maharashtra's Ram Temple Holiday in High Court
2 mins
Law Students Challenge Maharashtra's Ram Temple Holiday in High Court
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
2 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
4 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
4 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
4 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
4 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
4 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
4 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
5 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app