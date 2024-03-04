InnovAge Opens First PACE Center in Florida, Expanding Senior Healthcare Access

In a significant move towards expanding healthcare access for dual-eligible seniors, InnovAge Holding Corp. launched its first Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) center in Tampa, Florida. The facility, designed to serve around 1,300 participants, represents an important milestone in the company's mission to offer comprehensive healthcare programs to seniors, ensuring they maintain their independence while receiving high-quality care.

Advertisment

Expanding Senior Care Horizons

On March 4, 2024, InnovAge marked a pivotal expansion with the inauguration of its Tampa center, the organization's first venture in Florida. This 33,500 square foot facility is not just a medical center but a comprehensive care environment designed with seniors in mind. It features a medical clinic, full dental suite, specialist spaces, and amenities including dining and day rooms, memory care areas, patios, a salon, and more, all adorned with a calming ocean blue color scheme and local artwork. According to Patrick Blair, President and CEO of InnovAge, this expansion is a continuation of the company's over 30-year commitment to providing critical healthcare programs to seniors across the country.

Personalized Care at No Cost

Advertisment

InnovAge's approach to senior healthcare stands out for its inclusivity and personalization, offering a wide range of services from in-home care and medication management to dental and specialty care, therapy sessions, and social activities. This holistic care comes at no additional cost to seniors with Medicare and Medicaid coverage. By developing customized care plans in partnership with participants and their families, InnovAge aims to empower seniors, promoting their independence and well-being. The company's PACE centers, now including the new facility in Tampa, are strategically located within the communities they serve, thereby reinforcing InnovAge's commitment to accessible and comprehensive senior healthcare.

InnovAge's Growing Footprint

With the opening of the Tampa center, InnovAge continues to strengthen its footprint in the healthcare sector, particularly in the management of care for high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors. The organization's patient-centered care model seeks to improve the quality of care for its participants while aiming to reduce the over-utilization of high-cost care settings. As of December 31, 2023, InnovAge served approximately 6,780 participants across its 19 centers in six states. The company's unique PACE healthcare model is recognized for its effectiveness in meeting the diverse needs of seniors, ensuring all stakeholders - participants, families, providers, and government payors - benefit from its services.

As InnovAge embarks on this new chapter in Florida, its Tampa center is poised to become a beacon of senior healthcare innovation. By blending comprehensive care with personalized service, InnovAge not only expands its geographic reach but also reinforces its commitment to enabling seniors to age independently and with dignity. The new center in Tampa is a testament to the company's ongoing dedication to improving the lives of seniors, one community at a time.