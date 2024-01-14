en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:10 pm EST
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

It was a regular day in Gaza until disaster struck. An 11-year-old girl, amidst the chaos and confusion of an Israeli attack, found herself thrust into an unimaginable darkness. The attack that robbed her of her sight also cruelly snatched away her parents in the same instant. She was left alone, visually impaired, and oblivious to the fact that her parents were no longer among the living. This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the severe human cost of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It underscores the pressing need to protect innocent lives, particularly those of children, in conflict-ridden zones.

A War That Spares None

Overnight, Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip claimed more than 30 Palestinian lives. Among the victims were numerous children. The death toll in the Daraj neighborhood alone stood at 20, while the city of Rafah mourned the loss of at least 13 lives. The Health Ministry in Gaza reported 135 Palestinians killed in the span of 24 hours, pushing the overall war toll to a staggering 23,843. Amidst the escalating crisis, the region grapples with a dire shortage of food, clean water, and essential supplies. Only 15 out of 36 hospitals in the territories continue to function partially.

The Silent Cry for Aid

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, Gaza’s central medical facility, plunged into darkness after exhausting its fuel reserves. However, it managed to sustain operations with an emergency fuel shipment from another hospital and anticipates further aid from the World Health Organization. The situation is so dire that South Africa has lodged a case at the International Court of Justice. It accuses Israel of neglecting the medical needs of Palestinians and directly attacking their healthcare facilities.

Worldwide Outrage

Thousands of pro-Palestine supporters rallied at the White House and other global capitals. Marking 100 days since the Hamas attack of October 7 and Israel’s retaliatory strikes, they called for an immediate ceasefire. The demonstrators voiced their outrage by throwing bloodied dolls over the White House fence, symbolizing the child victims of the conflict. Amidst these demonstrations, family members of victims shared heart-wrenching accounts of their losses, urging the international community to intervene and stop the violence.

0
Health Palestine War
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
19 mins ago
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
Breaking ground on the rock music scene, Linda Ronstadt set the stage for future female artists with her chart-topping hits and sold-out performances. Her illustrious career, characterized by timeless tracks such as ‘Long, Long Time,’ ‘Blue Bayou,’ and ‘You’re No Good’, solidified her status in the music industry. With accolades including 11 Grammy Awards, three
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
32 mins ago
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
37 mins ago
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
FDNY Mandates Masks for First Responders as Respiratory Virus Cases Surge
25 mins ago
FDNY Mandates Masks for First Responders as Respiratory Virus Cases Surge
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
27 mins ago
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
32 mins ago
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Latest Headlines
World News
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
3 mins
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
5 mins
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
13 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
14 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
15 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
16 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
16 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
16 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
16 mins
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app