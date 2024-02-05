Innocan Pharma Corporation Prepares for Corporate Update Via Livestream

In a bid to keep investors and shareholders abreast of its latest developments, Innocan Pharma Corporation has scheduled a corporate update via a Zoom livestream on February 12, 2024, at 4:00pm EST. Iris Bincovich, the CEO of Innocan, will head the session, shedding light on the significant research milestones the company has achieved thus far.
Unveiling Achievements and Future Plans
At the forefront of cannabinoid science, Innocan operates primarily in two segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. The Pharmaceuticals division is dedicated to the development of innovative drug delivery platform technologies. These groundbreaking solutions aim to enhance the quality of life for patients by treating a variety of conditions. Notably, Innocan is currently working on the LPT CBD-loaded liposome platform, a venture that is in the preclinical trial phase for pain management.
This cutting-edge platform is designed for precise dosing and prolonged, controlled release of CBD into the bloodstream. The forthcoming presentation will offer a deep dive into the progress and potential of this transformative technology.
Strides in Consumer Wellness
Simultaneously, Innocan's Consumer Wellness segment is not lagging. It focuses on the development and marketing of a range of self-care products, while also making strides in the domain of advanced targeted online sales. The corporation has established a Joint Venture called BI Sky Global Ltd., which is testament to its commitment to digital innovation and customer convenience.
As Innocan continues to carve its niche in the pharmaceutical tech industry, this corporate update promises to offer valuable insights into the company's journey, its current standing, and the road ahead.
The corporate update does not constitute a review or endorsement by the Canadian Securities Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider.