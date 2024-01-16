InMed Pharmaceuticals Sets Strategic Priorities for 2024 After Significant Progress in 2023

InMed Pharmaceuticals, a trailblazer in the field of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, has made significant strides in 2023, and is poised for further growth in 2024. The company has set its strategic priorities for the upcoming year, focusing on the development of proprietary small molecule drug candidates.

Advertisment

Progress in 2023

The company reported the successful completion of a phase 2 clinical trial and the initiation of two preclinical programs aimed at Alzheimer's disease and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The progress made in 2023 has firmly established InMed Pharmaceuticals as a leader in the cannabinoid pharmaceutical field.

Strategic Priorities for 2024

Advertisment

Going forward, InMed Pharmaceuticals is prioritizing the development of INM-901 and INM-089, potential treatments for Alzheimer's disease and AMD respectively. These drug candidates have shown promise in neuroprotection, improving neuronal function, and preserving retinal cells. The company is also seeking strategic partnerships for the development of INM-755, a potential treatment for Epidermolysis Bullosa.

BayMedica: A Complementary Focus

InMed's subsidiary, BayMedica, continues to support the company's overarching goals through its focus on health and wellness initiatives. BayMedica is working on expanding its market presence and driving revenue growth.

InMed's dedication to the development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary cannabinoid analogs is reflected in its unique manufacturing capabilities and the application of these analogs in its preclinical programs. The company's concentrated efforts in this domain are beginning to yield positive results, reinforcing their status as pioneers in the field.