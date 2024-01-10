Inmate’s Stomach Pain Reveals Unusual Foreign Objects: Successful Endoscopic Procedure at Osmania Hospital

In an uncommon incident, a 21-year-old inmate, Mohammed Sohail, was admitted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad after severe abdominal discomfort led to the discovery of unusual foreign objects in his stomach. Preliminary examinations at Chanchalguda jail, where Sohail was detained, had indicated the need for specialized medical attention, prompting his transfer to Osmania.

Unraveling the Medical Mystery

An X-ray brought to light the presence of two nails which Sohail had swallowed two days earlier. However, what followed was an unexpected revelation. The endoscopic intervention carried out by a skilled team not only facilitated the removal of the nails but also led to the unearthing of two small rubber balls and two plastic-covered packets from the patient’s stomach.

Medical Prowess and Team Effort

Dr. B Ramesh from the Department of Gastroenterology led the medical team that performed this intricate procedure. The team’s mastery allowed for these foreign objects to be safely removed from Sohail’s body, negating the need for invasive surgery. This successful operation stands as a testament to their medical prowess and team effort.

The Aftermath and Speculations

Post the extraction, the packets were sent for testing to ascertain if they contained cannabis, as suspected. Meanwhile, the patient was stabilized and kept under observation, recovering from the ordeal. The Superintendent of Osmania, Dr. Nagender, expressed his commendation for the medical team’s lifesaving actions and their unwavering dedication to patient care.