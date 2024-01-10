en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Inmate’s Stomach Pain Reveals Unusual Foreign Objects: Successful Endoscopic Procedure at Osmania Hospital

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Inmate’s Stomach Pain Reveals Unusual Foreign Objects: Successful Endoscopic Procedure at Osmania Hospital

In an uncommon incident, a 21-year-old inmate, Mohammed Sohail, was admitted to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad after severe abdominal discomfort led to the discovery of unusual foreign objects in his stomach. Preliminary examinations at Chanchalguda jail, where Sohail was detained, had indicated the need for specialized medical attention, prompting his transfer to Osmania.

Unraveling the Medical Mystery

An X-ray brought to light the presence of two nails which Sohail had swallowed two days earlier. However, what followed was an unexpected revelation. The endoscopic intervention carried out by a skilled team not only facilitated the removal of the nails but also led to the unearthing of two small rubber balls and two plastic-covered packets from the patient’s stomach.

Medical Prowess and Team Effort

Dr. B Ramesh from the Department of Gastroenterology led the medical team that performed this intricate procedure. The team’s mastery allowed for these foreign objects to be safely removed from Sohail’s body, negating the need for invasive surgery. This successful operation stands as a testament to their medical prowess and team effort.

The Aftermath and Speculations

Post the extraction, the packets were sent for testing to ascertain if they contained cannabis, as suspected. Meanwhile, the patient was stabilized and kept under observation, recovering from the ordeal. The Superintendent of Osmania, Dr. Nagender, expressed his commendation for the medical team’s lifesaving actions and their unwavering dedication to patient care.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
50 seconds ago
Mother and Daughter's Health Crisis Highlights Need for Reform in Social Housing
In an unsettling turn of events, Shelby Atherton, a young single mother, and her one-year-old daughter found themselves grappling with serious health issues arising from a severe mould infestation in their Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) managed flat. The alarming incident, which led to Atherton’s hospitalization and the destruction of their personal belongings, has once again
Mother and Daughter's Health Crisis Highlights Need for Reform in Social Housing
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
22 mins ago
Secrecy Shrouding Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Hospitalization Sparks Controversy
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
32 mins ago
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
National Survey Uncovers Underestimated Prevalence of Paralysis; Reeve Foundation Steps Up Support
3 mins ago
National Survey Uncovers Underestimated Prevalence of Paralysis; Reeve Foundation Steps Up Support
Atlanta Restaurant Faces Backlash for Health Insurance Charge: A Stand for Affordable Healthcare
16 mins ago
Atlanta Restaurant Faces Backlash for Health Insurance Charge: A Stand for Affordable Healthcare
Surge in Cesarean Deliveries in Puerto Rico: Unpacking the Underlying Causes
19 mins ago
Surge in Cesarean Deliveries in Puerto Rico: Unpacking the Underlying Causes
Latest Headlines
World News
Central High School Warriors Triumph in High-Stakes Basketball Games
27 seconds
Central High School Warriors Triumph in High-Stakes Basketball Games
Former Social Democrat Leader Ilie Sarbu Joins Romsilva's Board Amid Controversy
34 seconds
Former Social Democrat Leader Ilie Sarbu Joins Romsilva's Board Amid Controversy
UK Conservative Party Faces Historic Decline in Voter Support
36 seconds
UK Conservative Party Faces Historic Decline in Voter Support
Mother and Daughter's Health Crisis Highlights Need for Reform in Social Housing
50 seconds
Mother and Daughter's Health Crisis Highlights Need for Reform in Social Housing
Millom Rugby Club Proposes Expansion: A Step Towards Inclusive Sports & Community Growth
1 min
Millom Rugby Club Proposes Expansion: A Step Towards Inclusive Sports & Community Growth
National Survey Uncovers Underestimated Prevalence of Paralysis; Reeve Foundation Steps Up Support
3 mins
National Survey Uncovers Underestimated Prevalence of Paralysis; Reeve Foundation Steps Up Support
Asian Cup Kickoff: Qatar Awaits as Son Heung-min Eyes Glory
4 mins
Asian Cup Kickoff: Qatar Awaits as Son Heung-min Eyes Glory
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Game Scores: A Display of Athletic Prowess
4 mins
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Game Scores: A Display of Athletic Prowess
Boys Prep Basketball Games Postponed and Cancelled Across Iowa: Teams and Community Adjust to Sudden Changes
5 mins
Boys Prep Basketball Games Postponed and Cancelled Across Iowa: Teams and Community Adjust to Sudden Changes
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
47 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app