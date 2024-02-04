Inmate's Death at Hillsborough County House of Corrections Raises Concerns

In the early hours of a quiet Saturday morning at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections, an alarm reverberated through the austere corridors. 31-year-old Joseph King, incarcerated less than two months earlier, was experiencing a medical emergency in his cell. Despite the swift and ardent attempts by officers and medical personnel to save his life, these efforts proved futile. King was pronounced dead on the scene by the American Medical Response staff.

No Foul Play Suspected

King's death, while sudden, is not considered suspicious by jail officials. He had been detained since December 2, following a preventative detention order from the Hillsborough Superior Court South. The charges against him were multiple and severe, ranging from robbery and burglary to simple assault and violation of a protective order. The exact cause and manner of King's death, however, remain undisclosed.

A Tumultuous Past

Before his incarceration, King had been entangled in a domestic incident, where he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, breaching the sanctity of her home in Hudson with a break-in. His rap sheet extended beyond that, with additional charges for criminal drug possession looming over his head. King, who lacked a stable abode at the time of his final arrest, had a notorious history dotted with drug-related offenses - the most recent one dating back to August.

Deja Vu at the Correction House

King's death marks the second inmate fatality at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections within a month. The first was Dana Burley, a 38-year-old from Gonic, NH, who was held without bail on charges of being a fugitive from justice. The deaths while not deemed suspicious, cast a long shadow over the correctional facility, prompting scrutiny and concern. Words of condolences were offered to the families of the deceased, as the investigation continues.