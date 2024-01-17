Inmate Pleads Guilty to Assault Resulting in Fetal Demise

An unsettling case unfolded in the 485th District Court in Tarrant County on January 10, 2024, as 39-year-old jail inmate Cheri Akil pleaded guilty to the assault of a public servant. The victim of the assault, a pregnant hospital employee, tragically lost her unborn child in the incident that took place at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 12, 2023.

Assault and Its Aftermath

Initially, Akil was charged with murder seven days post the incident. However, a grand jury revisited the charges in July, indicting her for assault of a public servant instead. The brutal act occurred while Akil was already in custody and under suicide watch at the hospital. The assault led to the immediate hospitalization of the victim in the trauma unit, where it was confirmed that the fetus had lost its pulse.

A Plea Agreement and Sentencing

As part of a plea agreement, Akil was handed a two-year prison sentence. The defense sought to cast light on Akil's mental health at the time of the assault. Kathy Lowthorp, Akil's defense attorney, cited her client's ongoing medical treatment for a condition that could have potentially impaired her intent to commit the assault.

Unaware of the Victim's Pregnancy

The defense also argued that Akil was unaware of the victim's pregnancy at the time of the assault, adding another layer of complexity to the case. The tragic loss of the unborn child has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the urgent need for better mental health care and support for inmates.