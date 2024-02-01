Initiative Bolsters Farming Households Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

On the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis, vulnerable farming households in urban and peri-urban areas have faced significant challenges to their livelihoods and food security. In response, a multi-faceted initiative was launched to provide much-needed support and enhance resilience.

Comprehensive Support for Farming Households

The project delivered a comprehensive suite of interventions, distributing 4.27 tonnes of vegetable seeds, 71.25 tonnes of vermicompost, 4,050 farming toolkits, and 250 low lift pumps to 4,050 households. Additionally, these households were equipped with $198,450 in unconditional cash transfers, further bolstering their resources during these trying times.

Alongside material aid, the initiative also imparted valuable training on good agricultural practices. This knowledge transfer aimed at enhancing the productivity and sustainability of farming operations and thus, securing the livelihoods of these households.

Boosting Dairy Production and Market Access

Dairy farming also received a significant boost under this initiative. A total of 88 milking machines and dairy processing equipment were distributed to 10 farming groups, directly benefitting 200 households. This assistance not only augmented the dairy production capabilities but also fostered collaboration among farming communities.

Further reinforcing the supply chain, the project established four aggregation centers. These centers serve as vital connectors between farmers, retailers, and consumers, improving market access and ensuring the availability of fresh produce.

Health and Safety Amidst the Pandemic

Recognizing the critical importance of health and safety measures in the fight against COVID-19, the project embarked on an extensive awareness campaign. This involved the distribution of 12,150 soap bars and 202,500 face masks, promoting hygiene practices and mitigating the spread of the virus among the communities.

The outcomes of this timely and comprehensive initiative have been substantial. A total of 4,050 households were enabled to produce 15,000 tonnes of vegetables, thereby improving their incomes and meeting their food needs. The beneficiary households have also gained valuable skills and knowledge that will serve them in the long run. Dairy production has been enhanced for 200 households, while the spread of COVID-19 has been effectively curtailed through the health and safety measures implemented.