Inishowen Launches 'We Can Quit': A New Free Program to Combat Smoking and Vaping

Smokers and vapers in Inishowen are taking a significant step towards a healthier future with the introduction of 'We Can Quit', a comprehensive stop-smoking program set to commence on Thursday, March 14. This eight-week initiative, spearheaded by the Inishowen Development Partnership and generously funded by HSE Sláintecare, offers a unique blend of community and peer-led support tailored for adults eager to quit smoking or vaping. Drawing on a holistic approach, the program aims to foster long-term cessation success within the local community.

Empowering Participants with Support and Resources

At the heart of 'We Can Quit' lies a strong emphasis on support, a critical factor highlighted by IDP's Sláintecare coordinator, Patricia Lee. Participants will not only benefit from weekly group sessions and one-on-one support but will also have access to free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) to help manage cravings. Léan McBrearty, a community facilitator for the program, underscores the importance of this support, particularly from facilitators who have successfully quit smoking themselves. The program's flexible approach, allowing participants to set their quit date after the third week, aims to reduce anxiety and increase the chances of success.

A Path to Health and Financial Well-being

Beyond the immediate health benefits, quitting smoking presents significant financial savings, especially pertinent during the current cost of living crisis. With the average price of a pack of cigarettes now around €15, the financial incentive to quit is stronger than ever. Community Facilitator Sheila Keyes, leveraging her experience as an ex-smoker, encourages smokers to seize this opportunity for both health and economic reasons. The program promises a quadruple increase in the likelihood of quitting for good, making it a worthwhile endeavor for anyone looking to break free from smoking.

Joining Forces for a Smoke-Free Future

'We Can Quit' is more than just a stop-smoking program; it's a movement towards creating a smoke-free Inishowen. By encouraging friends and family members to participate together, it strengthens the community's resolve to lead healthier lives. Those interested in embarking on this journey can secure their free spot by visiting the Inishowen Development Partnership website. As Sheila Keyes aptly puts it, the journey to quit smoking is not just about the destination but about feeling supported every step of the way.

As Inishowen heralds this innovative program, the 'We Can Quit' initiative stands as a beacon of hope for individuals and communities striving toward a smoke-free future. With its comprehensive support system, flexible approach, and dual focus on health and financial well-being, it embodies a significant stride towards public health improvement and increased quality of life for many.