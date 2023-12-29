Ingenious ‘Tongue Glove,’ Deceptive Seahorses, and Viral ‘Snowman Army’: A Snapshot of Life in China

In a bustling metropolis like Shanghai, it’s not unusual to come across ingenious hacks to everyday problems. Yet, one mother’s solution to a common issue has raised both amusement and concern among netizens and medical professionals alike. The mother, in a bid to shield her son from the bitterness of a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) herbal soup, innovatively used a piece of a plastic glove to cover the child’s tongue. Essentially creating a ‘tongue glove’, she was able to feed him the medicine through a straw, his tongue safely ensconced in plastic.

Deception in Traditional Chinese Medicine Practices

On a similar note, but under less amusing circumstances, a man in Guangdong province named Wang shared his shocking discovery online. Wang had been soaking seahorses in wine for two years, a common TCM folk practice, only to find out that the seahorses were actually crafted from plastic. This revelation, while initially prompting anger for the deception, also brought relief to Wang for not having experienced any adverse health effects from his long-term consumption of the seahorse-infused wine.

Snowman Army Invades Northeastern China

In a lighter vein, northeastern China’s Jilin province saw a unique spectacle at an art festival. An installation featured hundreds of identical, gigantic snowmen lined up on city streets, courtesy of a local resort. This ‘snowman army’, each member complete with matching expression and scarf, became a viral sensation on social media, earning reactions ranging from awe to a mild sense of unease. The sight was reminiscent of the famous ‘Terracotta Warriors’, with one individual commenting, ‘What a spectacular sight!’ while another admitted to feeling ‘a bit nervous seeing so many identical snowmen, especially at night.’

