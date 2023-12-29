en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Ingenious ‘Tongue Glove,’ Deceptive Seahorses, and Viral ‘Snowman Army’: A Snapshot of Life in China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:40 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:41 am EST
Ingenious ‘Tongue Glove,’ Deceptive Seahorses, and Viral ‘Snowman Army’: A Snapshot of Life in China

In a bustling metropolis like Shanghai, it’s not unusual to come across ingenious hacks to everyday problems. Yet, one mother’s solution to a common issue has raised both amusement and concern among netizens and medical professionals alike. The mother, in a bid to shield her son from the bitterness of a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) herbal soup, innovatively used a piece of a plastic glove to cover the child’s tongue. Essentially creating a ‘tongue glove’, she was able to feed him the medicine through a straw, his tongue safely ensconced in plastic.

(Read Also: The Struggle for Gender Equality in China: A Stark Reality Under CCP’s Rule)

Deception in Traditional Chinese Medicine Practices

On a similar note, but under less amusing circumstances, a man in Guangdong province named Wang shared his shocking discovery online. Wang had been soaking seahorses in wine for two years, a common TCM folk practice, only to find out that the seahorses were actually crafted from plastic. This revelation, while initially prompting anger for the deception, also brought relief to Wang for not having experienced any adverse health effects from his long-term consumption of the seahorse-infused wine.

(Read Also: India Plans to Match China’s Border Infrastructure Development within Two Years)

Snowman Army Invades Northeastern China

In a lighter vein, northeastern China’s Jilin province saw a unique spectacle at an art festival. An installation featured hundreds of identical, gigantic snowmen lined up on city streets, courtesy of a local resort. This ‘snowman army’, each member complete with matching expression and scarf, became a viral sensation on social media, earning reactions ranging from awe to a mild sense of unease. The sight was reminiscent of the famous ‘Terracotta Warriors’, with one individual commenting, ‘What a spectacular sight!’ while another admitted to feeling ‘a bit nervous seeing so many identical snowmen, especially at night.’

Read More

0
China Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Final Two Missing Victims Found, Concluding Search in China's Deadliest Earthquake Decade

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Xi Jinping and Putin Exchange New Year Greetings: A Symbol of Enduring Diplomacy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Economic Trajectory: A Deep Dive into 2023 Performance and 2024 Outlook

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Manufacturing Sector Contracts: A Deeper Dive into the PMI Decline

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament ...
@China · 26 mins
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament ...
heart comment 0
China’s Factory Activity Contracts for Third Month: Economic Challenges Ahead

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Factory Activity Contracts for Third Month: Economic Challenges Ahead
Time-Lapse Video Captures Full Moon Rising Over China’s Gupo Mountain

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Time-Lapse Video Captures Full Moon Rising Over China's Gupo Mountain
Beijing’s Dazhong Temple Rings in New Year with Ancient Tradition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Beijing's Dazhong Temple Rings in New Year with Ancient Tradition
China’s Move to Preserve Revolutionary Heritage Amid Rise of ‘Red Tourism’

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Move to Preserve Revolutionary Heritage Amid Rise of 'Red Tourism'
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
3 mins
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
3 mins
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
4 mins
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
5 mins
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
6 mins
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
7 mins
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
8 mins
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
9 mins
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
9 mins
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
44 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app