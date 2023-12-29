en English
China

Influenza Cases Surge in China, Says National Health Commission

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:03 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:17 am EST
Influenza Cases Surge in China, Says National Health Commission

The National Health Commission (NHC) of China has reported a significant rise in influenza cases, marking it as the leading cause of respiratory diseases in the country for the past week. This statement came from the NHC spokesperson, Mi Feng, during a recent press conference. The declaration arrives amidst efforts by Chinese health authorities to track and respond to outbreaks of respiratory illnesses across the nation.

(Read Also: China Upholds Peace in Red Sea: A Commitment to Global Trade Security)

Influenza Cases on the Rise

According to the NHC, there has been an increase in influenza cases compared to the previous week. Concurrently, infections caused by mycoplasma pneumonia have seen a decline. The COVID-19 situation in China remains at a low level, with medical services across various regions stabilizing and returning to seasonal norms. The fluctuations in respiratory illnesses hold significant implications for public health, necessitating increased vigilance and preventative measures.

Public Health Implications and Measures

The rise in influenza cases is likely to spur further public health measures, including heightened surveillance and potential vaccination campaigns to control the spread of the virus. Influenza, or the flu, is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can lead to severe illness, hospitalization, and even death, particularly in high-risk groups such as the elderly, young children, and individuals with chronic health conditions.

(Read Also: China’s Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown)

Continued Surveillance for Influenza and COVID-19

While China is experiencing a surge in influenza cases, the country is also taking proactive measures to counter the new COVID-19 cases caused by the JN.1 variant of the virus, which is spreading globally. The number of infections related to the JN.1 variant is relatively small, and current vaccines targeting the XBB variants remain effective against this new strain. This scenario underlines the importance of continual genomic surveillance to inform public health measures and preclude mass animal deaths, especially given the identification of highly pathogenic avian influenza A H5N1 virus clade 2 3 4 4b in various species in Peru during November 2022 to February 2023.

China Health
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

