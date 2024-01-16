Influencer's Painful Quest for Height Sheds Light on Limb-Lengthening Surgery Trend

Yeferson Cossio, a young Colombian influencer, has recently undergone a costly limb-lengthening procedure that increased his height from 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet. The surgery, which is primarily used for medical reasons, has gained traction among men for cosmetic purposes, despite the severe discomfort it can cause. An increasing number of men are willing to pay between $50,000 to $175,000 for this procedure, driven by the societal benefits associated with being taller, such as improved income prospects, educational opportunities, and social standing.

The Painful Road to Height Enhancement

The operation involves breaking the leg bones and implanting magnetic rods and pins that gradually stretch the bones over time. This process, while effective in increasing height, has been causing Cossio extreme pain and disrupting his sleep routine. He has been managing to get only about two hours of sleep per night since undergoing the procedure.

The Rising Popularity of Limb-Lengthening Surgery

Despite the pain and discomfort, the number of men undergoing this type of surgery has reportedly doubled in recent years. Height is often perceived as a measure of success and attractiveness in many societies, which explains the growing popularity of such invasive procedures. However, critics argue that this trend reflects a deep-rooted societal pressure on men to conform to unrealistic physical standards.

Reversal and Rehabilitation

The devices implanted in Cossio's legs are scheduled to be removed on January 25. Post this, he will commence a rehabilitation process to relearn basic movements including walking, jogging, and running. According to the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, limb-lengthening surgeries have a 95 percent success rate. However, they can lead to complications and require a lengthy recovery period.