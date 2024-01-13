en English
Health

Influencer’s Liposuction Goes Awry, Echoes of ‘Shrek’s’ Lord Farquaad

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
Influencer's Liposuction Goes Awry, Echoes of 'Shrek's' Lord Farquaad

Robyn McManus, a 28-year-old influencer hailing from Dublin, Ireland, embarked on a journey to battle her longstanding insecurity – a double chin. A consequence of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and a reminder of her teenage bullying, Robyn sought refuge in a liposuction procedure performed at a leading Irish clinic. This quest for physical transformation, funded by a loan, came with a hefty price tag of €5,100.

Botched Operation and Unexpected Aftermath

The operation, however, took a disheartening turn. Instead of the desired sleek contour, a haematoma developed, triggering severe swelling and an eerie resemblance to the fictional character ‘Lord Farquaad’ from the popular animated movie ‘Shrek.’ The initial procedure failed as the surgeon left excessive fat, initially misconstrued as swelling. To ameliorate this, Robyn was advised to undergo lymphatic draining massages, which unfortunately, did not improve her condition.

Support and Legal Recourse

With an ever-growing social media following, Robyn’s ordeal was broadcasted to thousands of sympathetic supporters. Empowered by the encouragement from her TikTok followers, she considered legal action against the clinic for the botched procedure.

A Second Chance and Surprising Outcome

In an attempt to rectify the situation, the clinic offered a second surgery. However, this led to a rapid swelling in her chin, necessitating an emergency hospital visit. The diagnosis? A haematoma. Despite the difficulties, after receiving urgent treatment, Robyn finally attained the anticipated results. Looking at her side profile, she felt a sense of relief wash over her. She whimsically named the haematoma ‘Helena’ and shared her triumphant journey and final outcome with her social media followers, reflecting the resilience of the human spirit amidst adversity.

Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

