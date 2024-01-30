Inflation's Grip on Nigeria: An Inside Look into Economic Hardships

In the heart of Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria, a silent battle is being waged. It's a fight not against any foreign invader, but against an internal enemy that threatens to cripple the Nigerian economy - inflation. The impact of this economic menace is felt in every corner of the country, affecting salaries, wages, and the value of money, leaving fixed income earners and savers grappling with the diminishing purchasing power of their earnings.

The Investors' Gain, The Savers' Pain

While this economic climate may bode well for investors who see their incomes rise through well-managed investments, it spells doom for those whose earnings are fixed. The current inflationary trend threatens to erode the wealth of not just the average citizen but even those who once held the reins of power. As Reuben Abati, a notable figure in Nigeria's political scene, once remarked, governing is a challenging task, and those who once sat in the corridors of power often find themselves adjusting to life after office with a new set of economic realities.

Health Crisis Amid Economic Woes

As if the economic situation weren't dire enough, Nigeria faces another crisis - a health one. Prostate issues among men are on the rise and, faced with the high cost and prevalence of fake drugs, many are turning to traditional herbal medicines, known in Yoruba as 'agbo'. The cost of common medicines has skyrocketed, leading many to opt for these herbal remedies, seen as fresh and reliable compared to potentially fake or expired pharmaceutical drugs.

From Affluence to Herbal Remedies

One medical practitioner, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed concern about the increase in patient deaths. Many patients seek local treatments before resorting to hospitals, often when the situation has turned critical. Even middle-class citizens, once a beacon of economic stability, are turning to traditional medicine as the economic situation worsens. The inflationary trend in Nigeria, once seen as a distant economic concept, has now become a lived reality for many, influencing decisions as fundamental as healthcare.