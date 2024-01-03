Inflation Reduction Act: A Beacon of Hope for American Diabetics

Millions of Americans are finally feeling the financial relief they have been yearning for, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in August 2022. Among them is Juan Rivera, a 62-year-old diabetic from Reading. Rivera, who previously had to allocate about $300 monthly for his insulin, is now reaping the benefits of a provision in the act that caps insulin costs at $35 for Medicare beneficiaries.

Impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act has allowed Rivera, like many others, to divert his savings to other essentials, such as groceries and housing. U.S. Senator Bob Casey recently visited the Hispanic Center in Reading to shed light on the act’s impacts on prescription drug prices. The act encompasses measures that enable the federal government to negotiate lower drug prices, necessitate drug companies to pay rebates if prices surpass inflation, cap Medicare out-of-pocket expenditure, and ensure free coverage for certain vaccines.

Beneficiaries of the Insulin Price Cap

Over 80,000 seniors in Pennsylvania alone have already been affected by the insulin price cap. Furthermore, starting in 2025, an additional cap will limit Medicare patients’ yearly prescription drug costs to $2,000. This move is expected to impact approximately 829,000 seniors in the state. The Inflation Reduction Act is seen as a significant stride towards making health care more affordable, especially for seniors, by reducing the burden of drug costs.

The Journey Towards Affordable Insulin

The American Diabetes Association reported that spending on insulin had tripled in the past decade, reaching $22.3 billion in 2022. The inflation-adjusted cost of the drug also surged by 24% between 2017 and 2022. However, in response to criticism and soaring costs, the three major insulin manufacturers have now slashed the price of this life-saving drug. This move, coupled with changes in Medicaid policies and the enforcement of the Inflation Reduction Act, aims to reduce the cost of insulin for consumers.

For many, such as nurse practitioner Susan Adamson from the Blue Ridge Free Clinic, these changes are revolutionary. The price cap has made insulin affordable for everyone, even those without insurance. Without these price caps, Adamson emphasizes, medication compliance would not be possible, leading to potential medical emergencies such as heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and blindness.