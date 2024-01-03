en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Inflation Reduction Act: A Beacon of Hope for American Diabetics

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:28 pm EST
Inflation Reduction Act: A Beacon of Hope for American Diabetics

Millions of Americans are finally feeling the financial relief they have been yearning for, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in August 2022. Among them is Juan Rivera, a 62-year-old diabetic from Reading. Rivera, who previously had to allocate about $300 monthly for his insulin, is now reaping the benefits of a provision in the act that caps insulin costs at $35 for Medicare beneficiaries.

Impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act has allowed Rivera, like many others, to divert his savings to other essentials, such as groceries and housing. U.S. Senator Bob Casey recently visited the Hispanic Center in Reading to shed light on the act’s impacts on prescription drug prices. The act encompasses measures that enable the federal government to negotiate lower drug prices, necessitate drug companies to pay rebates if prices surpass inflation, cap Medicare out-of-pocket expenditure, and ensure free coverage for certain vaccines.

Beneficiaries of the Insulin Price Cap

Over 80,000 seniors in Pennsylvania alone have already been affected by the insulin price cap. Furthermore, starting in 2025, an additional cap will limit Medicare patients’ yearly prescription drug costs to $2,000. This move is expected to impact approximately 829,000 seniors in the state. The Inflation Reduction Act is seen as a significant stride towards making health care more affordable, especially for seniors, by reducing the burden of drug costs.

The Journey Towards Affordable Insulin

The American Diabetes Association reported that spending on insulin had tripled in the past decade, reaching $22.3 billion in 2022. The inflation-adjusted cost of the drug also surged by 24% between 2017 and 2022. However, in response to criticism and soaring costs, the three major insulin manufacturers have now slashed the price of this life-saving drug. This move, coupled with changes in Medicaid policies and the enforcement of the Inflation Reduction Act, aims to reduce the cost of insulin for consumers.

For many, such as nurse practitioner Susan Adamson from the Blue Ridge Free Clinic, these changes are revolutionary. The price cap has made insulin affordable for everyone, even those without insurance. Without these price caps, Adamson emphasizes, medication compliance would not be possible, leading to potential medical emergencies such as heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, and blindness.

0
Health United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
34 seconds ago
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Linda Evangelista, a name synonymous with the supermodel era, has made a dynamic return to the fashion world after a nearly five-year hiatus, gracing the cover of V Magazine in a captivating photoshoot. The fashion project, featured in the magazine’s spring issue, marks her triumphant comeback and reasserts her stature in the industry. Evangelista’s Transformative
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
6 mins ago
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
BridgeBio Pharma to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
8 mins ago
BridgeBio Pharma to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
2 mins ago
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
3 mins ago
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
3 mins ago
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
Latest Headlines
World News
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
34 seconds
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
35 seconds
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
1 min
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
2 mins
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
2 mins
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
2 mins
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
2 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
33 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app