Health

Infertility History May Indicate Lower Cardiovascular Health in Midlife

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Infertility History May Indicate Lower Cardiovascular Health in Midlife

In a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, researchers have unearthed a significant correlation between a history of infertility and decreased cardiovascular health (CVH) in midlife. The study used data from the Project Viva pregnancy cohort, which included pregnant individuals under 22 weeks’ gestation in the Boston area between 1999 and 2002.

Methodology and Findings

Infertility was classified as unsuccessful attempts to conceive for 12 months or more, or 6 months if aged 35 or older. CVH was evaluated using the Life’s Essential 8 (LE8) domains. These domains encompass behavioral factors such as diet, physical activity, smoking status, and sleep health, along with biomedical factors like weight, blood pressure, blood lipids, and glycemia. LE8 scores ranged from 0 to 100, with higher scores denoting better CVH.

The study incorporated 468 participants, among whom 34.2% reported a history of infertility. These individuals demonstrated lower LE8 scores across overall, biomedical, and blood biomarker domains in comparison to those without infertility.

Implications of the Study

The results of the study indicate that a history of infertility could be a crucial element for physicians to keep in mind when evaluating CVH risks in women. This association is particularly poignant given that higher blood sugar levels, a measure of cardiovascular health, were observed in women experiencing stress during preconception, especially among women using intrauterine insemination to conceive and women of higher socioeconomic status.

These findings carry significant weight as previous research has highlighted that women with a history of gestational diabetes during pregnancy are at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular problems later in life.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

