Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Hit $31.5 Billion by 2028

The Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is set to witness significant growth, with projections indicating a leap from $21.4 billion in 2023 to $31.5 billion by 2028, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The surge is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the consequent rise in research and development (R&D) funding for disease diagnostics.

Market Segmentation and Dominant Sectors

The market is dissected based on products & services, testing types, sample types, technology, disease types, and end-users, spanning regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, reagents, kits, and consumables held the lion’s share of the market, owing to their high consumption and recurrent need compared to instruments. As for sample types, blood, serum, and plasma secured the highest market share, given their rich array of diagnostic information.

Regional Analysis and Market Dynamics

North America emerged as the leading regional market, a testament to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high disease prevalence. The market dynamics encompass drivers such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, opportunities in emerging economies, and challenges including operational barriers and skilled labor shortages.

Key Players and Recent Developments

Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., bioMérieux, Siemens Healthineers AG, and Danaher are among the key players in the market. Recent developments include Thermo Fisher Scientific’s launch of a CE-IVD marked HIV-1 Genotyping Kit in January 2023 and Roche’s introduction of Elecsys HCV Duo in July 2022.

Furthermore, the report highlights the importance of detecting malaria in asymptomatic individuals and the challenges associated with using older, less sensitive tests. A recent study in Uganda discovered that parasite dynamics and species vary significantly among patients with low-level, asymptomatic infections. This study underscores the need for improved diagnostic testing strategies to accurately identify asymptomatic cases of malaria. These findings were reported in The Lancet Microbe, with the research supported by grants from the U.S. National Institutes of Health and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.