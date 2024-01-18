Infant Nutrition Market Sees Surge in Demand for Innovative Ingredients

In the dynamic landscape of the global infant nutrition market, a recent surge in demand for innovative ingredients, which aim to emulate the potency of breast milk, is discernable. Despite the industry experiencing a general slowdown, key players are focusing on enhancing gut health and immunity while catering to infants with specific dietary needs.

Key Innovations in Infant Nutrition

Significant advancements in the sector include the development of human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), probiotics, protein hydrolysates, and specialty fats such as sn-2 palmitate. These ingredients are designed to boost gut health and immune function in infants, closely mirroring the nutritional profile of breast milk. One such innovation is the introduction of milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) components into products by Fonterra. Research indicates that this aligns the product with the composition of breast milk and contributes to improvements in cognitive and social-emotional development.

In tandem, dsm-firmenich is leveraging advancements in biotechnology to recreate breast milk components, with a particular focus on the accessibility of HMOs. Simultaneously, Valio is responding to increasing lactose intolerance and the growing prevalence of allergic diseases by offering lactose-free and hypoallergenic formulas. dsm-firmenich has also developed postbiotic solutions to foster a balanced gut microbiome in infants.

Focus on Folate Intake

Gnosis by Lesaffre emphasizes the importance of adequate folate intake for pregnant and breastfeeding women. The firm advocates for supplements with the active form of folate to avoid the potential risks associated with unmetabolized folic acid. This aligns with the industry’s broader commitment to emulating the nutritional profile of breast milk and addressing various health concerns for infants.

DSM-Firmenich’s Approval for HMO Ingredients

DSM-Firmenich has recently received approval for four more HMO ingredients to be used in infant formula products in Australia and New Zealand. The Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) confirmed that there were no public health and safety concerns associated with incorporating these HMOs as nutritive substances in infant formula products. This latest development opens up new commercialization opportunities in over 160 markets globally for infant formula products with HMO blends that include HMOs from all three structural classes found in breast milk – fucosylated, neutral core, and sialylated.