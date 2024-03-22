Indonesian Ambassador Initiates Health Expo in Preah Sihanouk for Indonesian Expats

Indonesian Ambassador to Cambodia, Santo Darmosumarto, has spearheaded an initiative to host a two-day exhibition on health and health-related products in Preah Sihanouk. This move comes as a response to the limited healthcare knowledge among the Indonesian community residing in the coastal province. The exhibition, planned for June 8-9, aims to bridge the healthcare knowledge gap and foster stronger health cooperation between Indonesia and Cambodia.

Building Bridges Through Health Education

During a meeting with Mang Sinet, the deputy governor of Preah Sihanouk, on March 19, Ambassador Darmosumarto outlined the structure of the upcoming health exhibition. The first day is set to feature a health counselling forum exclusively for Indonesians, followed by a public exhibition of health-related products on the second day. The initiative not only aims to educate the Indonesian community on healthcare matters but also to showcase health products available in Cambodia. Furthermore, the Indonesian embassy plans to collaborate with an Indonesian medical team and Cambodian hospitals to offer free examinations, treatments, and consultations during the event.

Fostering Community and Bilateral Relations

The ambassador's request for Cambodian speakers to participate alongside Indonesian counterparts underscores the intention to extend health benefits to the Cambodian community as well, emphasizing maternal and child health. Deputy Governor Sinet expressed his support for the initiative, highlighting the strong relations and cooperation between Cambodia and Indonesia, which spans 65 years. The administration's commitment to coordinating the event reflects the mutual desire to enhance community health and bilateral relations further.

Strengthening Health Cooperation

This health and health product exhibition is part of a broader effort to strengthen health cooperation between Indonesia and Cambodia. Previous discussions between the Indonesian Ambassador to Cambodia and the Cambodian Minister of Health have explored avenues for cooperation in the health sector, including increasing human resource capacity and boosting trade in health products. With Indonesian pharmaceutical exports to Cambodia having doubled, making medicines a top export product, this exhibition represents a significant step towards promoting bilateral cooperation in health and other sectors.

As the planning for the June event unfolds, the health exhibition stands as a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between Indonesia and Cambodia. By addressing the healthcare knowledge gap within the Indonesian community in Preah Sihanouk and fostering a collaborative spirit, the initiative promises to enhance health outcomes for both communities. This event is not just an exhibition but a beacon of health diplomacy, showcasing how nations can come together to improve the well-being of their people.