Indonesian Ambassador Initiates Health Exhibition in Sihanoukville for Indonesian Expats

Indonesian ambassador to Cambodia, Santo Darmosumarto, has unveiled plans for a pivotal health and wellness exhibition in Preah Sihanouk, aimed at educating the Indonesian community on healthcare matters. This development follows a meeting with Mang Sinet, deputy governor of the province, spotlighting the critical need for enhanced healthcare knowledge among Indonesians in Cambodia.

Addressing Healthcare Knowledge Gaps

During discussions on March 19, Darmosumarto emphasized the significant Indonesian presence in Preah Sihanouk, highlighting a widespread lack of healthcare awareness within this community. To counter this, the embassy's proposed two-day event, scheduled for June 8-9, is tailored to bridge these knowledge gaps. The initiative will kick off with a health counseling forum exclusively for Indonesians, followed by an open exhibition of health-related products, already accessible within the Cambodian market.

Enhancing Health Benefits Through Bilateral Cooperation

The ambassador's strategy also includes free examinations, treatments, and consultations by an Indonesian medical team in collaboration with Cambodian hospitals. Darmosumarto's request for Cambodian speakers to participate alongside Indonesian counterparts aims to maximize health benefits for both communities. This collaborative approach underscores the enduring 65-year relationship between Cambodia and Indonesia, fostering mutual health advancements and community well-being.

Local Support and Community Engagement

Deputy Governor Mang Sinet expressed strong support for the initiative, committing to promote the event across the province and encouraging participation from both Indonesian investors and residents. This gesture of solidarity reflects the deep-seated camaraderie and cooperation that has characterized Cambodian-Indonesian relations, further cemented by the shared commitment to improving healthcare access and knowledge among Indonesians in Preah Sihanouk.

This health and wellness exhibition not only promises to address critical healthcare knowledge gaps among Indonesian expatriates but also stands as a testament to the power of collaborative international efforts in enhancing community health standards. As plans for the June event unfold, the anticipated positive impact on the Indonesian community in Cambodia heralds a new chapter in the countries' shared commitment to public health and well-being.