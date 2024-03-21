Indonesian Ambassador Initiates Health Exhibition in Preah Sihanouk for Indonesian Expats

Indonesian Ambassador to Cambodia, Santo Darmosumarto, has taken a proactive step towards enhancing healthcare awareness among Indonesians living in Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia. On March 19, Darmosumarto met with Deputy Governor Mang Sinet to discuss a proposed two-day health exhibition aimed at educating the Indonesian community on health matters. This initiative reflects the embassy's commitment to the well-being of its citizens abroad and is scheduled for June 8-9.

Advertisment

Addressing Healthcare Knowledge Gaps

During the meeting, Ambassador Darmosumarto highlighted the knowledge gap in healthcare among the Indonesian population in Preah Sihanouk. Informed by Provincial Governor Kuoch Chamroeun, Darmosumarto pointed out the substantial number of Indonesians in the area lacking essential healthcare information. To bridge this gap, the Indonesian embassy plans to organize a comprehensive health and health product exhibition. The first day of the event will focus on health counseling specifically for Indonesians, followed by a public exhibition showcasing health-related products already available in the Cambodian market.

Collaboration and Support

Advertisment

Darmosumarto has requested the inclusion of Cambodian speakers at the exhibition to foster mutual health benefits for both the Cambodian and Indonesian communities, highlighting areas such as maternal and child health. Deputy Governor Sinet expressed his support for the initiative and assured to communicate the proposal to Governor Chamroeun. The administration's commitment to promoting and coordinating the event aligns with the 65 years of excellent relations between Cambodia and Indonesia, emphasizing the strong community of 11,649 Indonesians in the region.

Enhancing Bilateral Health Cooperation

The planned health exhibition is part of broader efforts to strengthen health cooperation between Indonesia and Cambodia. In a recent meeting with the Cambodian Minister of Health, Darmosumarto discussed potential cooperation areas, including developing a cooperation framework, increasing human resource capacity, and boosting trade in health products. The ambassador's initiative for the health exhibition in Preah Sihanouk is a testament to the ongoing commitment to not only enhance bilateral relations but also to directly impact the well-being of Indonesian citizens living in Cambodia.

This upcoming exhibition is not just an event but a milestone in the health diplomacy between Indonesia and Cambodia. It underscores the importance of healthcare awareness and accessibility for expatriates, setting a precedent for other nations with significant overseas communities. As preparations for the June event proceed, the anticipation grows for a successful outcome that could model future health-oriented collaborations.