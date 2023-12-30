en English
Health

Indonesia to Levy Additional Tax on E-cigarettes from 2024 Amid Health Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:29 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:12 am EST
Indonesia to Levy Additional Tax on E-cigarettes from 2024 Amid Health Concerns

Indonesia has declared a new taxation measure on electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) effective from the onset of 2024, adding a 10% tax on top of the existing excise levy. The move marks a strategic endeavor by the country to reduce tobacco product consumption, amid the increasing global trend of stricter regulations on alternative smoking products aimed at enhancing public health.

Equalizing Trade, Addressing Health Impacts

The additional tax, accounting for 10% of the excise tariff for e-cigarettes, is conceived with a twofold intent. It seeks to level the competitive field between e-cigarettes and conventional tobacco products, and counter the potential health hazards of long-term e-cigarette usage. This decision has been met with opposition from certain e-cigarette producers and users, who are contemplating legal recourse to dispute the tax imposition.

(Read Also: Indonesia’s ‘Whoosh’ Moment: High-Speed Railway Transforming Transportation and Economy)

Finance Ministry’s Stance

Indonesia’s finance ministry has reaffirmed the introduction of the new 10 percent tax on electronic cigarettes starting January 1, 2024. The regulation is justified as a means to curb the escalating trend of vaping and institute balanced competition with traditional cigarettes. The timing and lack of discussion surrounding the implementation have been criticized by PAVENAS, a consortium of e-cigarette producers and consumers. They advocate for impartiality and transparency in policy creation.

(Read Also: Indonesia’s Infrastructure Transformation: A Tale of Innovation Amidst Complex Logistics)

Industry Reaction and Government Response

The Indonesian vaping industry, represented by entities such as Veehoo vape, has expressed apprehension about the tax plan. They argue that it could adversely affect industry growth and consumer rights, emphasizing e-cigarettes’ role as a smoking cessation aid. In spite of these objections, the Indonesian government stands firm on its decision, asserting the necessity of the tax plan for public health protection and vaping control.

As of now, Indonesia, one of the countries with the highest smoking rates globally, already levies a 57% excise tax on e-cigarette essences since 2018. The new tax regulation is just another stride in the country’s broader strategy to curb tobacco product consumption and ensure public health.

Health Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

