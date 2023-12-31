Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024

As the world steps into 2024, the Indonesian Ministry of Health has initiated a new strategy in its ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The ministry has identified two specific groups who will continue to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations as part of their updated vaccination program. This policy shift, effective from January 1, 2024, is outlined in the letter from the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices (Farmalkes).

Unveiling the New Vaccination Policy

The focal point is the letter, bearing the reference number HK.02.02/E/2571/2023, which discusses the Provision of Vaccines for the Implementation of COVID-19 Vaccination Choice. According to this document, the implementation of program vaccinations and choice vaccinations, as dictated by the Minister of Health Regulation Number 23 of 2023, will kick off the new year. This regulation is a departure from the targets previously set by the Minister of Health’s Decision Number HK.01.07/MENKES/2193/2023 concerning the Provision of COVID-19 Program Immunization.

(Read Also: 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Papua, Indonesia; No Tsunami Threat Reported)

Identifying the Beneficiaries

Under the new regulation, two distinct groups have been outlined as beneficiaries of the ongoing free vaccination program. However, specifics about these groups have not been made public yet. For individuals outside these groups, there is an option to independently access vaccines.

(Read Also: Mount Semeru Erupts: A Significant Volcanic Event in Indonesia)

Anticipating the Paid Vaccination Scheme

In conjunction with this, the DKI Jakarta Health Service is set to introduce a paid COVID-19 vaccine scheme, exempting only the aforementioned groups from any vaccination expenses. The final decision on the pricing for the 2024 COVID-19 Vaccine is still in pipeline. According to Indonesian Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the cost could hover around IDR 100,000 per dose. As of December 2023, the Indonesian Government makes use of 10 different types of COVID-19 vaccines in their nationwide vaccination drive.

Read More