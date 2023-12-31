en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:22 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:45 pm EST
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024

As the world steps into 2024, the Indonesian Ministry of Health has initiated a new strategy in its ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The ministry has identified two specific groups who will continue to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations as part of their updated vaccination program. This policy shift, effective from January 1, 2024, is outlined in the letter from the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices (Farmalkes).

Unveiling the New Vaccination Policy

The focal point is the letter, bearing the reference number HK.02.02/E/2571/2023, which discusses the Provision of Vaccines for the Implementation of COVID-19 Vaccination Choice. According to this document, the implementation of program vaccinations and choice vaccinations, as dictated by the Minister of Health Regulation Number 23 of 2023, will kick off the new year. This regulation is a departure from the targets previously set by the Minister of Health’s Decision Number HK.01.07/MENKES/2193/2023 concerning the Provision of COVID-19 Program Immunization.

(Read Also: 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Papua, Indonesia; No Tsunami Threat Reported)

Identifying the Beneficiaries

Under the new regulation, two distinct groups have been outlined as beneficiaries of the ongoing free vaccination program. However, specifics about these groups have not been made public yet. For individuals outside these groups, there is an option to independently access vaccines.

(Read Also: Mount Semeru Erupts: A Significant Volcanic Event in Indonesia)

Anticipating the Paid Vaccination Scheme

In conjunction with this, the DKI Jakarta Health Service is set to introduce a paid COVID-19 vaccine scheme, exempting only the aforementioned groups from any vaccination expenses. The final decision on the pricing for the 2024 COVID-19 Vaccine is still in pipeline. According to Indonesian Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the cost could hover around IDR 100,000 per dose. As of December 2023, the Indonesian Government makes use of 10 different types of COVID-19 vaccines in their nationwide vaccination drive.

Read More

0
Health Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription

By Geeta Pillai

Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer

By Mazhar Abbas

Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach

By María Alejandra Trujillo

AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA ...
@AI & ML · 7 mins
AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA ...
heart comment 0
Navigating Allergies During Pregnancy: A Comprehensive Guide

By Bijay Laxmi

Navigating Allergies During Pregnancy: A Comprehensive Guide
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful

By Mazhar Abbas

Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences

By Geeta Pillai

European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns

By Quadri Adejumo

Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
16 seconds
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
2 mins
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy
3 mins
Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
4 mins
Nos Galan Road Races Celebrate 65th Anniversary with Welsh Sporting Icons
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
5 mins
Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
5 mins
Uganda's President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
7 mins
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
7 mins
Cirrhosis Patients Undergoing Outpatient Paracentesis: Study Reveals Need for Multidisciplinary Approach
AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA
8 mins
AI Revolutionizes Antibiotic Discovery: A New Era in Combating MRSA
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
25 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
25 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
39 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
53 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
4 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
5 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
5 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app