Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid

In a decisive move for public health, Indonesia’s finance ministry has announced an additional 10% tax on e-cigarettes, effective from January 1, 2024. This measure is in addition to the existing excise levy and is aimed at mitigating vaping and balancing the commercial field with traditional cigarettes. The introduction of the tax has sparked backlash from a group representing e-cigarette manufacturers and users who have threatened legal action should the government go ahead with its plans.

Striving for a Smoke-Free Indonesia

The new tax is designed to curb vaping and is set at 10% of the excise tariff for electronic cigarettes. This strategic move follows a 57% excise tax imposed on e-cigarette essences in 2018. The critics argue the tax was implemented without adequate discussion and that the timing is inconsiderate, given that excise tariffs for the product are set to increase in 2024.

Public Health at the Forefront

According to the finance ministry, the additional tax is part of Indonesia’s ramped-up efforts to reduce consumption of tobacco products. The excise on cigarettes is set to increase by an average of 10% next year, while that on e-cigarettes will rise by an average of 15%. The rapid increase in vaping in the country, which surged ten-fold in the decade to 2021, has prompted the government to take such measures. As the health ministry’s data shows, as many as 70.2 million adults consumed cigarettes in the country.

Revenue for Health Services

The imposition of the Electric Cigarette Tax is a joint contribution between the government and stakeholders, aiming to provide a transition period for collecting cigarette taxes on e-cigarettes. The expected revenue from cigarette excise in 2023 is projected to be IDR 1.75 trillion, with at least 50 percent of the revenue earmarked for public health services and law enforcement. This new tax regulation is central to Indonesia’s broader strategy to curb tobacco product consumption and ensure public health.