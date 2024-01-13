Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake

On January 9, an 86-year-old man, Tomio Ishida, breathed his last at an evacuation center on the Noto Peninsula, in the aftermath of a devastating New Year’s Day earthquake. A former fisherman, Tomio was one among the 215 victims of the disaster, but his death stands out as it underscores the indirect impacts of such cataclysms on survivors, particularly those with pre-existing health conditions.

Death at the Evacuation Center

Upon experiencing the tremors, Tomio was moved to the Matsunami Junior High School gymnasium in Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture. This facility, serving as an evacuation center, became his makeshift home. Despite suffering from heart and lung conditions, Tomio fought for survival against the backdrop of the disaster. However, on the evening of January 9, his health took a turn for the worse. His daughter, Masami Shimizu, attempted to administer medication, but Tomio, in a state of distress, spat it out. The on-site nurse swiftly intervened, performing a heart massage, but the delayed arrival of an ambulance, due to the earthquake-damaged roads, hampered his chances of survival. Tomio was eventually transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to acute heart failure the following day.

A Personal Loss Amidst Collective Grief

Tomio’s family remembered him as a stubborn but kind man. His wife, Fumie, and daughter, Masami, expressed their sorrow, regretting their inability to provide the comfort and warmth he might have experienced at home. Their personal loss was deeply felt amidst the collective grief of a nation still reeling from the disaster. The local government classified Tomio’s death as ‘disaster-related,’ an indication of the subtle, yet profound, toll of natural disasters on individuals.

The Noto Peninsula Earthquake: A Wider Perspective

The Noto Peninsula earthquake disrupted the tranquility of the Japanese New Year celebrations, leaving behind massive devastation. The search for missing people continued, with a reported 28 individuals still unaccounted for. The elderly population of Noto, where nearly 40% of residents are above the age of 65, was significantly impacted. The region, famed for its seafood, sake, and lacquer crafts, was now a site of poignant loss and struggle.

Further compounding the tragedy, the earthquake caused logistical challenges with delayed cremations of victims. Funeral facilities faced difficulties, and families struggled to arrange cremations, adding to the indirect toll of the earthquake.