India's TB Battle: Risks, Records, and the Road Ahead Despite Diabetes Challenge

India's ambitious goal to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 has encountered a mixed bag of successes and challenges, as detailed in the latest government report. While the nation has made strides in reducing the number of 'missing cases' through the Ni-kshay portal and addressing key risk factors like undernourishment and HIV, diabetes emerges as a significant hurdle, affecting treatment outcomes and increasing the risk of drug-resistant TB strains.

Undernourishment and HIV: Dual Frontiers in the Fight Against TB

Nearly 7.44 lakh TB patients were identified as undernourished in 2022, prompting the government to disburse nearly Rs 2,781 crore to almost one crore beneficiaries for improved nutrition. The Ni-kshay Mitra programme further supports this effort by encouraging food basket donations. Additionally, individuals living with HIV are at a 20-times higher risk of developing TB. Efforts to provide preventive therapy and ensure early diagnosis through integrated HIV and TB programmes have been pivotal in managing this risk.

Diabetes: The Growing Threat to TB Elimination Efforts

India accounted for 1.02 lakh of the 3.70 lakh global TB patients with diabetes in 2022, highlighting the complex interplay between the two diseases. Diabetes not only increases the likelihood of contracting TB but also complicates treatment, with nearly 92% of TB patients screened for diabetes in 2023. Initiatives to integrate TB and diabetes treatment are crucial, as evidenced by the 63% of diagnosed patients beginning diabetes treatment.

Lifestyle Factors: Alcohol and Tobacco Use Among TB Patients

The report also sheds light on lifestyle factors exacerbating TB risks. Daily alcohol consumption above 50 ml increases the likelihood of TB infection and recurrence. In 2023, 74% of TB patients were screened for alcohol use, with 7.1% identified as users. Tobacco use, identified in 11% of the screened TB patients, similarly poses a significant challenge, though 32% of these patients were linked to cessation services, showcasing ongoing efforts to tackle these lifestyle risks.

Despite a notable reduction in TB cases and deaths since the baseline year of 2015, India's journey towards eliminating TB by 2025 reveals significant hurdles. The rise in diabetes among TB patients, coupled with lifestyle factors like alcohol and tobacco use, underscores the need for integrated health services and targeted interventions. The report's findings, while highlighting challenges, also illuminate the path forward—emphasizing the importance of addressing comorbidities and lifestyle factors in the fight against TB.