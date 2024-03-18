India's Sleep Crisis: Work Stress, Digital Distractions Erode Nightly Rest, Surveys Reveal

India grapples with a burgeoning sleep crisis, underscored by recent surveys pointing to work-related stress and digital distractions as significant contributors. Despite sleep's critical role in health, a vast swathe of the population is caught in the throes of sleep deprivation, with dire implications for well-being.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Sleep Struggle

The Sleep Survey 2024 by ResMed, focusing on India among 17 countries, found a mere 27% of Indian respondents enjoyed satisfactory sleep both in quality and quantity weekly. This alarming figure underscores the depth of the sleep crisis. Dr. Sibasish Dey, a sleep expert, decries the scant attention sleep receives in both medical circles and general awareness, exacerbated by urbanization's relentless pace.

Root Causes and Repercussions

Advertisment

Forty-two percent of those surveyed blamed work stress for their sleep woes, while digital engagement before bedtime—be it social media or streaming services—further hampers rest. The impact stretches beyond tired mornings; Dr. Kunal Bahrani elaborates on sleep deprivation's broader health hazards, including weakened immunity, obesity, chronic diseases, and cognitive impairments, highlighting the urgent need for a cultural shift towards better sleep practices.

Charting a Path to Better Sleep

Amidst the crisis, experts advocate for robust sleep hygiene: consistent sleep schedules, pre-sleep relaxation routines, and digital detoxes before bedtime. Dr. Bahrani emphasizes creating conducive sleep environments and adopting stress-management techniques. Such measures, while simple, promise significant strides towards mitigating India's sleep crisis, fostering a healthier, more productive populace.