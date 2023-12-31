India’s National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030

In a monumental public health initiative, the Government of India has unveiled its National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination by 2030. This initiative underscores the grave public health threat posed by rabies, a disease primarily transmitted through dog bites.

Vital Statistics

An estimated 96% of all rabies-related deaths and cases of morbidity in India are attributed to dog bites, revealing the urgency of a comprehensive strategy to tackle this lethal disease. The country witnessed a steep rise in dog bite incidents, from 21.8 lakh cases reported in 2022 to 27.5 lakh cases in 2023. This alarming increase, coupled with the highest global rabies death count of 20,847 recorded in 2015, highlights the pressing need for concerted action.

Challenges & Responses

India’s fight against rabies faces significant hurdles. Lack of awareness about rabies vaccination protocols, coupled with underreporting of rabies cases, are two major impediments. To address these challenges, the national consultation on rabies elimination and human-dog conflicts, organized by NITI Aayog, proposed a massive awareness campaign.

Proactive Measures

The National Action Plan likely encompasses a range of measures to eliminate rabies. Mass vaccination of dogs, public awareness campaigns, improved access to post-exposure prophylaxis for bite victims, and robust surveillance systems to monitor rabies cases are expected to be pivotal elements of this strategy. Anti-rabies vaccination protocol estimates suggest that almost 2.3 million people annually receive post-exposure prophylaxis against rabies. However, this figure is likely a gross underestimate due to underreporting.

The Plan’s launch marks a significant step forward in India’s commitment to safeguard public health, promising a future free from the fear of dog-mediated rabies by 2030.

