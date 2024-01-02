en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

India’s Health Crisis: NCDs on the Rise, Antibiotics Misuse, and the Role of AI

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
India’s Health Crisis: NCDs on the Rise, Antibiotics Misuse, and the Role of AI

India, the country renowned for its rich heritage and rapidly progressing economy, now faces a significant health challenge. The nation is witnessing an alarming rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. These NCDs, driven by lifestyle shifts and urbanization, are casting an ominous shadow over the health of millions.

The Diabetes Epidemic

Currently, over 101 million Indians are diagnosed with diabetes, while another 136 million are classified as pre-diabetic. The interconnection between Indians and diabetes can be traced back to ancient texts, underscoring the severity and longevity of this issue. The surge in diabetes is attributed to a high carbohydrate intake in Indian diets, coupled with sedentary lifestyles, air pollution, stress, and lack of sleep. The focus, as Dr. Preeti Chhabria from Mumbai notes, should be on prevention and management of diabetes and its complications.

The NCD Crisis

The threat, however, extends beyond diabetes. Other non-communicable diseases such as heart disease and obesity are also on the rise. These conditions, often associated with affluence and inactivity, are escalating at an alarming rate. High blood pressure and ischemic heart disease, in particular, are expected to increase, owing to the growing prevalence of obesity.

The Antibiotics Conundrum

Another looming health concern is the rise of diseases caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria, attributed to the indiscriminate use of antibiotics. The unchecked and improper usage of these life-saving drugs poses a significant threat to public health, emphasizing the need for stringent regulations and awareness campaigns.

Progress in Disease Control

Despite these challenges, there are areas of progress. Diseases like tuberculosis and HIV are anticipated to be better managed, reducing their impact on healthcare spending. The early launch of India’s highly effective cervical cancer vaccine in 2023 is a testament to this progress. As Dr. Dipu TS from Kochi maintains, the need for improved healthcare infrastructure and better access to care remains paramount.

The Role of AI in Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to play a growing role in healthcare, particularly in radiology, by enabling faster and more precise diagnoses. This technological leap, as highlighted by DS Negi from Delhi-NCR, is a beacon of hope in India’s health crisis. As the nation grapples with these health challenges, the blend of advanced technology and improved health literacy could be a potent solution.

0
AI & ML Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Attribution Tracking and AI: The Transforming Forces in Marketing

By Geeta Pillai

A Novel Machine Learning Approach to Classify Long COVID Literature

By BNN Correspondents

Caris Life Sciences to Spotlight Innovation at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nobel Laureate Christopher Pissarides on Balancing Tech Skills with Empathy and Creativity in the AI Era

By Muhammad Jawad

AI and Fashion Converge in Jonas Peterson’s New Series Challenging A ...
@AI & ML · 25 mins
AI and Fashion Converge in Jonas Peterson’s New Series Challenging A ...
heart comment 0
The Evolution of Asset Performance Management: APM 4.0’s Transformative Impact on the Oil and Gas Sector

By Salman Khan

The Evolution of Asset Performance Management: APM 4.0's Transformative Impact on the Oil and Gas Sector
How AI is Revolutionizing Brand Communication and Customer Interaction

By Salman Khan

How AI is Revolutionizing Brand Communication and Customer Interaction
Concavoo Cushion & AiHub: Pioneering Health Innovations Win Prime Minister’s Award

By BNN Correspondents

Concavoo Cushion & AiHub: Pioneering Health Innovations Win Prime Minister's Award
CRISPR, AI, and More: MIT Tech Review’s Top Breakthrough Technologies of 2023

By Bijay Laxmi

CRISPR, AI, and More: MIT Tech Review's Top Breakthrough Technologies of 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
High Stakes and Divided Opinions: The US Presidential Election 2024
42 seconds
High Stakes and Divided Opinions: The US Presidential Election 2024
Interpreting the Norwegian Study on mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines and Children: A Closer Look
53 seconds
Interpreting the Norwegian Study on mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines and Children: A Closer Look
Supreme Court 2024: Landmark Rulings and Tradition Upheld
1 min
Supreme Court 2024: Landmark Rulings and Tradition Upheld
CBI Closes 2019 IPL Match-Fixing Investigation Due to Insufficient Evidence
1 min
CBI Closes 2019 IPL Match-Fixing Investigation Due to Insufficient Evidence
Verhofstadt Urges EU to Amplify Support for Ukraine Amid Russian Aggression
1 min
Verhofstadt Urges EU to Amplify Support for Ukraine Amid Russian Aggression
Lebanese Parliament Dispute Sparks Controversy Amidst Hizballah's Accusations
1 min
Lebanese Parliament Dispute Sparks Controversy Amidst Hizballah's Accusations
MEP Colm Markey Calls for Overhaul of Seniors Alert Scheme: A Push for Modernisation
2 mins
MEP Colm Markey Calls for Overhaul of Seniors Alert Scheme: A Push for Modernisation
Liverpool FC Eyes January Transfer Market Amidst Title Race
2 mins
Liverpool FC Eyes January Transfer Market Amidst Title Race
Lagos State Governor Takes Firm Stand on Traffic Law Enforcement
2 mins
Lagos State Governor Takes Firm Stand on Traffic Law Enforcement
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
48 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app