India’s Health and Environment Ministries Collaborate to Combat Malaria in Forest Regions

India’s Union Health Ministry and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) have joined forces to tackle a critical health challenge: malaria among forest-dwelling populations. This collaboration aims to formulate a strategic plan towards achieving the national goal of malaria elimination by 2030.

National Strategic Plan for Malaria Elimination

Laid out in the National Strategic Plan (NSP) for Malaria Elimination (2023-2027), the control of malaria in forest regions and their peripheries is recognized as a key component in achieving the overarching goal. Forests, which account for over 21 percent of India’s geographical expanse, serve as the backdrop for a significant number of malaria cases in the country. Consequently, this initiative seeks to curb the prevalence of the disease in these areas.

Joint Coordination Committee

To facilitate this multi-faceted initiative, a national-level joint coordination committee will be established. Co-chaired by the Secretaries of both the Union Ministry of Environment and the Union Health Ministry, this committee is tasked with the creation of a joint action plan specifically aimed at preventing malaria in forest territories. The committee will convene annually to monitor progress and synchronize efforts, ensuring the steady implementation of the plan.

Impact and Significance

The partnership between the health and environment ministries marks a significant step towards tackling a public health issue that disproportionately affects forest-dwelling communities. By focusing on these high-risk areas, the initiative extends the reach of the country’s health interventions, thereby bringing the national goal of malaria elimination within closer reach.