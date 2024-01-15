en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

India’s Health and Environment Ministries Collaborate to Combat Malaria in Forest Regions

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
India’s Health and Environment Ministries Collaborate to Combat Malaria in Forest Regions

India’s Union Health Ministry and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) have joined forces to tackle a critical health challenge: malaria among forest-dwelling populations. This collaboration aims to formulate a strategic plan towards achieving the national goal of malaria elimination by 2030.

National Strategic Plan for Malaria Elimination

Laid out in the National Strategic Plan (NSP) for Malaria Elimination (2023-2027), the control of malaria in forest regions and their peripheries is recognized as a key component in achieving the overarching goal. Forests, which account for over 21 percent of India’s geographical expanse, serve as the backdrop for a significant number of malaria cases in the country. Consequently, this initiative seeks to curb the prevalence of the disease in these areas.

Joint Coordination Committee

To facilitate this multi-faceted initiative, a national-level joint coordination committee will be established. Co-chaired by the Secretaries of both the Union Ministry of Environment and the Union Health Ministry, this committee is tasked with the creation of a joint action plan specifically aimed at preventing malaria in forest territories. The committee will convene annually to monitor progress and synchronize efforts, ensuring the steady implementation of the plan.

Impact and Significance

The partnership between the health and environment ministries marks a significant step towards tackling a public health issue that disproportionately affects forest-dwelling communities. By focusing on these high-risk areas, the initiative extends the reach of the country’s health interventions, thereby bringing the national goal of malaria elimination within closer reach.

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
44 seconds ago
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
In Nigeria, the healthcare sector is grappling with severe shortages and systemic issues, significantly disrupting the delivery of health services. Insufficient funds have stymied the government’s efforts to fully implement health sector plans, underscoring the pivotal role of the private sector in healthcare improvement. Challenges Faced by Private Clinics However, private clinics and manufacturers are
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
28 mins ago
The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care
Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast
28 mins ago
Dr. Beth Mosley Talks Child Mental Health on Real Health Podcast
Ozempic: An Unlikely Tool in the Battle Against Alcohol Dependency
9 mins ago
Ozempic: An Unlikely Tool in the Battle Against Alcohol Dependency
Telehealth: The Transformative Shift in Global Healthcare Amid COVID-19
15 mins ago
Telehealth: The Transformative Shift in Global Healthcare Amid COVID-19
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
27 mins ago
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
Latest Headlines
World News
Arkansas Triumphs Over Alabama in Intense College Basketball Match-Up
34 seconds
Arkansas Triumphs Over Alabama in Intense College Basketball Match-Up
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in High-Scoring NFL Game
39 seconds
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in High-Scoring NFL Game
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
44 seconds
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
Stanford Cardinals Secure Victory in Tense Basketball Matchup
46 seconds
Stanford Cardinals Secure Victory in Tense Basketball Matchup
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys: A Game of Offensive Showmanship
51 seconds
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys: A Game of Offensive Showmanship
Syracuse Clinches Narrow Win Against Clemson in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
52 seconds
Syracuse Clinches Narrow Win Against Clemson in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Matchup
53 seconds
North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Matchup
Vinicius Jr's Hat-Trick Propels Real Madrid to Super Cup Victory
53 seconds
Vinicius Jr's Hat-Trick Propels Real Madrid to Super Cup Victory
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
56 seconds
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
33 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
56 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app