Health

India’s Fight Against Child Malnutrition: A Proposed Constitutional Amendment

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
In the face of an escalating child malnutrition crisis, India is at a crossroads. Recent findings from the 5th round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS 5) revealed that the country is home to the largest number of stunted children globally, a heartbreaking statistic that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a staggering 35% of children under the age of six affected by malnutrition, the urgency of the situation cannot be overstated.

Proposed Constitutional Amendment

In response to this grim reality, the Law Commission has proposed an amendment to the Indian Constitution. The recommendation suggests the addition of Article 24A, aimed at making quality healthcare and nutrition an enforceable right for children under six. The proposed amendment is a decisive acknowledgment of the severity of the issue and an attempt to guarantee every child a healthier start to life.

Role of the Government and Citizen Collaboration

The role of the government in tackling this crisis is pivotal, both in terms of legislative action and funding. However, the sincerity of the government’s commitment has been called into question, primarily due to the reduced budget allocation for the National Creche Scheme. This scheme, which offers care for children of working parents, has seen a steady decrease in funding, a trend that needs to be reversed promptly.

Efforts Toward Holistic Child Development

Despite the challenges, several programs are already in place addressing the health needs of children and adolescents. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) focusing on holistic development, including nutrition, mental health, and non-communicable diseases. Similarly, the School Health & Wellness Programme under the Ayushman Bharat Programme aims to promote health and disease prevention in government and government-aided schools.

Confronting child malnutrition is not merely a matter of health but also a question of the nation’s future. If unchecked, the malnutrition crisis threatens to undermine the country’s economic progress by creating a weak future workforce. As India aspires to become a developed nation by 2047, the need to ensure adequate nutrition for its children is more critical than ever.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

